News On Vince McMahon's Status For Friday's WWE SmackDown

A report from PWInsider reveals the current Friday's SmackDown is set to be "business as usual" and nothing will change despite Vince McMahon being investigated by the WWE board of directors over an alleged hush payment.
WWE staff has been informed that McMahon will be present at the show as usual, and in regards to John Laurinaitis who is also being investigated his status remains "unchanged", although as has been reported his days are likely numbered with sources suggesting he will resign or be fired.
The incident is being reported as the biggest threat to Vince’s power in WWE since the steroid trial nearly 30 years.
