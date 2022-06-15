John Laurinaitis Expected To Be Fired From WWE, Female Talent Comments

In a new update on the Vince McMahon hush pact investigation, Fightful Select received an anonymous comment from female WWE talent about John Laurinaitis. She said:

"I’d rather get all my s**t sent to me in a trash bag when I get fired than have to deal with him, and neither are good options."

Laurinaitis was appointed WWE Head of Talent Relations in 2021, and at the time it was reported not to be a popular decision among the female talent. Fightful has been told they expect Laurinaitis will be fired from his position, with sources speculating he is "being set up as the latest fall guy for Vince"

There is also a lot of speculation online regarding Shane and Stephanie McMahon and their knowledge of the situation, especially given Stephanie recently took a "leave of absence" from the company.

