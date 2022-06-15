WWE Board Reportedly Probes Secret $3 Million Hush Pact by CEO Vince McMahon, Accusations Of Covering Up Sexual Misconduct Incidents

The board of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. is reportedly investigating an alleged secret $3 million settlement agreement by Vince McMahon to a departing employee, according to The Wall Street Journal.

McMahon allegedly had an affair with this individual, according to the documents. The agreement bars the now-former employee, who was hired as a paralegal in 2019, from speaking about the alleged affair and this person cannot say anything disparaging about McMahon.

The board's investigation kicked off back in April and has expanded into other nondisclosure agreements that involve misconduct claims made by other former female WWE employees about McMahon and John Laurinaitis, WWE’s head of talent relations. The report also states that they could not determine how many previous agreements were being scrutinized.

The report also states that board members learned about the $3 million agreement through a series of anonymous emails from someone who said that the former WWE paralegal was their friend.

One email stated that McMahon increased the woman’s salary from $100,000 to $200,000 after beginning a sexual relationship with her and that McMahon “gave her like a toy” to Laurinaitis.

A quote from an email to the board said: “My friend was so scared so she quit after Vince McMahon and lawyer Jerry paid her millions of dollars to shut up."

Also, Jerry McDevitt reportedly told Wall Street Journal that the former paralegal hadn’t made any claims of harassment against McMahon and that “WWE did not pay any monies” to her “on her departure.”