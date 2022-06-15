WWE Issued Internal Statement To Employees Today Regarding Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis Investigation

Fightful Select reports that WWE made their staff aware of the Wall Street Journal article today, and issued an internal e-mail following the news that WWE’s Board of Directors is currently investigating WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon over a "secret $3 million settlement" he made to a former WWE paralegal that was hired in 2019. McMahon is alleged to have had an affair with the Paralegal.

The statement issued read:

"The Wall Street Journal has published a report about WWE with allegations that we and our Board of Directors take seriously. We are cooperating fully with the independent investigation initiated by our Board of Directors."

Fightful reports that many in WWE "suspected" the relationship between Vince and the paralegal, especially following a substantial promotion in April of 2021. The woman was reportedly promoted from the role of an assistant to Laurinaitis to a "director" that spring.

Additionally, the report notes this is the biggest threat to Vince’s power in WWE since the steroid trial nearly 30 years ago and he will fight his corner. Laurinaitis however will likely resign or be fired at some stage.

