MJF No-Showed Today’s AEW Fanfest in Las Vegas, Company Unable To Make Contact

MJF no-showed today’s AEW Fanfest in Las Vegas, Nevada, according to a report from PWInsider.

The report notes that the top AEW star legitimately did not appear as scheduled and the company was unable to make contact with him to find out why. The report notes "there’s been a feeling that MJF hasn’t been on the same wavelength of late behind the scenes with AEW management and has been keeping more to himself behind the scenes."

MJF has reportedly been unhappy with his contract situation and pay scale in recent weeks, with some of his concerns spilling over onto AEW television. He is scheduled to wrestle Wardlow on Sunday's AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

