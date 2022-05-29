MJF's Status For Tonight's AEW Double Or Nothing PPV

MJF caused somewhat of a panic among fans and AEW officials on Saturday when he didn't show up for a scheduled Fanfest meet and greet. There was also a report from PWInsider that he was booked on a flight back to the East Coast, although in an update PWI is reporting that MJF does not appear to have boarded that flight.
It still remains very unclear what went down, although the fact MJF is still in Las Vegas could be a good indication that he will be at tonight's Double or Nothing pay-per-view to go up against Wardlow.
The report also reiterates this is not a work and is a real-life situation.
