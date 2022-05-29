WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
MJF's Status For Tonight's AEW Double Or Nothing PPV

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 29, 2022

MJF caused somewhat of a panic among fans and AEW officials on Saturday when he didn't show up for a scheduled Fanfest meet and greet. There was also a report from PWInsider that he was booked on a flight back to the East Coast, although in an update PWI is reporting that MJF does not appear to have boarded that flight.

It still remains very unclear what went down, although the fact MJF is still in Las Vegas could be a good indication that he will be at tonight's Double or Nothing pay-per-view to go up against Wardlow.

The report also reiterates this is not a work and is a real-life situation.

Read more on this story:

MJF Decided To Play Slots Over Meeting Fans In Las Vegas Today

We reported earlier tonight, MJF did not show up to his scheduled AEW Fanfest meet and greet this afternoon in Las Vegas. PWInsider is repor [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 28, 2022 11:27PM
MJF Has Reportedly Booked Flight Out Of Las Vegas Tonight

We reported earlier that AEW star MJF today no-showed his scheduled FanFest appearance on Saturday, with PWInsider reporting this is a legit [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 28, 2022 10:43PM

 


