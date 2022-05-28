MJF Decided To Play Slots Over Meeting Fans In Las Vegas Today

We reported earlier tonight, MJF did not show up to his scheduled AEW Fanfest meet and greet this afternoon in Las Vegas. PWInsider is reporting that MJF was seen playing slots at Mandalay Bay instead of meeting fans.

PWInsider has also confirmed the Fightful report that MJF has booked a flight out of Vegas for tonight, which of course throws his Double or Nothing status for Sunday up in the air, he is scheduled to go one-on-one with Wardlow. It does however remain to be seen if he gets on that flight which is reported to be a redeye flight to Newark, NJ.

