MJF Has Reportedly Booked Flight Out Of Las Vegas Tonight

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 28, 2022

We reported earlier that AEW star MJF today no-showed his scheduled FanFest appearance on Saturday, with PWInsider reporting this is a legitimate situation.

In an update from Fightful Select, they are reporting that AEW management is “very unhappy about how it all played out” with communication between MJF and the company at an all-time low. AEW talent has for now been told not to comment on the situation and it has not been addressed publically. MJF has reportedly booked a flight out of Las Vegas for late Saturday. It remains unclear if he will board that plane.

He is currently scheduled to go up against Wardlow at Sunday’s Double or Nothing PPV.

Source: patreon.com

