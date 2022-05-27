WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo Married Today

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 27, 2022

Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo are now husband and wife!

Flair and Andrade began dating in February 2019 when they were both with WWE, and they announced their engagement just under a year later in January 2020. Flair had recently been written off WWE television as she required time to prepare to marry All Elite Wrestling’s Andrade El Idolo.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Photos and videos from the wedding in Mexico have started to surface online. Check out some below:

