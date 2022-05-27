Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo Married Today

Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo are now husband and wife!
Flair and Andrade began dating in February 2019 when they were both with WWE, and they announced their engagement just under a year later in January 2020. Flair had recently been written off WWE television as she required time to prepare to marry All Elite Wrestling’s Andrade El Idolo.
Congratulations to the happy couple!
Photos and videos from the wedding in Mexico have started to surface online. Check out some below:
.@MsCharlotteWWE at she and @AndradeElIdolo's Wedding in Mexico with Linda, her dear friend (and the wife of Apollo Crews). Congratulations, Queen! 😍💜#WWE. #CharlotteFlair. #SmackDown. #AEW. #Mexico. pic.twitter.com/FbtZKPjWW0— ‘Ms. WrestleMania’ Updates! | Thread(s). (@RetroCHARLIES) May 28, 2022
GORGEOUS 🤍😩😭💍 @MsCharlotteWWE @AndradeElIdolo #CharlotteFlair #AndradeElIdolo pic.twitter.com/7vSliqlY5H— 𝙱 𝙰 ~ 👸🏼💙 𝚀𝚄𝙴𝙴𝙽 𝙲𝙷𝙰𝚁𝙻𝙾𝚃𝚃𝙴 (@ItsBaa9) May 28, 2022
I Really Love Them 🤍💍😭 @MsCharlotteWWE @AndradeElIdolo #CharlotteFlair #AndradeElIdolo pic.twitter.com/JP2ma13dUL— 𝙱 𝙰 ~ 👸🏼💙 𝚀𝚄𝙴𝙴𝙽 𝙲𝙷𝙰𝚁𝙻𝙾𝚃𝚃𝙴 (@ItsBaa9) May 28, 2022
Nuestras felicitaciones a Andrade El Ídolo y Charlotte Flair. Ahora son marido y mujer ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aM6SVXBMqB— Lucha Libre Online (@luchalibreonlin) May 28, 2022
Charlotte Flair y Andrade El Ídolo han contraído matrimonio. 🎉🎉#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/jh8tOqTyG6— Tampico Lucha Fan (@tampicoluchafan) May 28, 2022
Charlotte Carmen Theresa Lopez Fitzgerald Flair Almas officially 🥺 pic.twitter.com/1ArRnovbZA— nadia (@vinamkaycee) May 28, 2022
Andrade & Charlotte Flair got married in Durango, Mexico today 💍👰♀️💍🤵 pic.twitter.com/YbMV9GVQzl— 𝘾𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙈𝙚 𝙇𝙀𝙓 (@theRedeemerLex) May 28, 2022
