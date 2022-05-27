WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Announce Team Revealed For Ric Flair’s Last Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 27, 2022

Announce Team Revealed For Ric Flair’s Last Match

Starrcast announced on Friday that Tony Schiavone and David Crockett will be the announce team for Ric Flair’s return to the ring for one last match at Starrcast V which takes place July 29-31 in Nashville and will stream on FITE TV.

