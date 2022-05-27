Announce Team Revealed For Ric Flair’s Last Match

Starrcast announced on Friday that Tony Schiavone and David Crockett will be the announce team for Ric Flair’s return to the ring for one last match at Starrcast V which takes place July 29-31 in Nashville and will stream on FITE TV.
