Scott Steiner Comments On Ric Flair’s Return To The Ring, "I'd Destroy Him"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 25, 2022

WWE Hall of Famers The Steiner Brothers were involved with Highspots Wrestling Network’s Sign-It-Live stream. During the broadcast, Scott Steiner had the following to say with regards to the news that Ric Flair will be lacing up his boots again.

“He [Ric Flair] ain’t no old friend of mine. I would kill him [in the ring]. I’d destroy him. Yeah, everybody wants to see him get beat up.”

Rick Steiner commented on being inducted into the WWE HOF:

“For me, being there [Wrestlemania 38 week], it was a red carpet. It was a pretty great time and to experience it all with my family and then have my son [Bron Breakker] introduce both of us, I mean, you know, not many parents or fathers get to — it was just an awesome moment for me and to do it with my brother and finally get recognized for all those years of banging and bouncing, hitting and kicking and all that, wear and tear on the bodies and now to actually be recognized and be in that elite group of guys and walk down there and just be a part of that whole WrestleMania thing, it was awesome… For me, it was unbelievable, you know?”

Source: PostWrestling.com

