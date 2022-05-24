Ric Flair Wants To Come Off The Top Rope One More Time

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will be returning to the ring on July 31 for what is being advertised as his final match, and first match since 2011. During a recent interview with Tampa Bay Times, "The Nature Boy" said he has plans to come off the top rope one more time!
“That’s what I’m working on. It’s just a timing issue. I’ll guarantee I’ll be coming off the top rope. Whether it’s the flip or not, I don’t know"
"That was just an experiment to make sure my pacemaker didn’t come unplugged from landing on the mat." It remains currently unknown who Ric Flair will be stepping between the ropes with, but some rumor and speculation has suggested Hulk Hogan.
