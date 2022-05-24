WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Ric Flair Wants To Come Off The Top Rope One More Time

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 24, 2022

Ric Flair Wants To Come Off The Top Rope One More Time

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will be returning to the ring on July 31 for what is being advertised as his final match, and first match since 2011. During a recent interview with Tampa Bay Times, "The Nature Boy" said he has plans to come off the top rope one more time!

Plans to come on the top rope one more time:

“That’s what I’m working on. It’s just a timing issue. I’ll guarantee I’ll be coming off the top rope. Whether it’s the flip or not, I don’t know"

On taking a body slam from Jay Lethal in training:

"That was just an experiment to make sure my pacemaker didn’t come unplugged from landing on the mat." It remains currently unknown who Ric Flair will be stepping between the ropes with, but some rumor and speculation has suggested Hulk Hogan.

Read more on Ric Flair:

Hulk Hogan Coming Out Of Retirement To Wrestle Ric Flair?

Brian Blair might have just let something big slip, when he said this on camera: “I’m looking forward to seeing Flair and Hog [...]

— Guy Incognito May 23, 2022 08:24PM


>>> Jump To Comments

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

Tags: #wwe #hall of fame #ric flair
https://wrestlr.me/76426/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π