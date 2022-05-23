Hulk Hogan Coming Out Of Retirement To Wrestle Ric Flair?

Brian Blair might have just let something big slip, when he said this on camera:

“I’m looking forward to seeing Flair and Hogan…"

His comment included "...at SummerSlam", but fans are questioning whether he goofed and meant to say Starrcast.

Blair continued:

“Well, I think if Ric were gonna die anywhere, he’d wanna die in the ring. Terry’s had his fair share of surgeries, way too many and I’m getting ready to call Terry in a couple of minutes. I just wish them the very best. I know the fans are the ones that have been really egging it on that really want to see it. So it’s sparked them. All I can say it will be interesting and I just pray that they both come out in one piece.”

Following this comment, Blair tried to backtrack and say it was just a rumor and he "read it on the internet", however research shows that there's no sources reporting this prior to his comments.