WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Backstage News On Why Zelina Vega Is Off WWE Television

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 27, 2022

Backstage News On Why Zelina Vega Is Off WWE Television

If you're wondering why you haven't seen Zelina Vega on WWE television of late, there is a very good reason. The winner of the inaugural Queen’s Crown tournament is reportedly dealing with an injury.

PWInsider is reporting that Vega, who last competed on an episode of RAW on April 11 in a loss to Bianca Belair, suffered an injury that required surgery and will keep her out for another 6-8 weeks. There is some hope Vega could return around SummerSlam with creative already discussing a big push when she returns.

WWE officials are reportedly very high on Vega and her work ethic backstage is being praised.

Read more WWE news on WNS:

Cody Rhodes Notes Again His Reason For Leaving AEW

A fan on Twitter commented that they will not be watching this year's AEW Double or Nothing event because they were not happy with Cody Rhod [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 26, 2022 03:41PM


>>> Jump To Comments

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

Tags: #wwe #zelina vega
https://wrestlr.me/76471/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π