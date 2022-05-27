Backstage News On Why Zelina Vega Is Off WWE Television

If you're wondering why you haven't seen Zelina Vega on WWE television of late, there is a very good reason. The winner of the inaugural Queen’s Crown tournament is reportedly dealing with an injury.

PWInsider is reporting that Vega, who last competed on an episode of RAW on April 11 in a loss to Bianca Belair, suffered an injury that required surgery and will keep her out for another 6-8 weeks. There is some hope Vega could return around SummerSlam with creative already discussing a big push when she returns.

WWE officials are reportedly very high on Vega and her work ethic backstage is being praised.

