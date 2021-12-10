Jeff Hardy To AEW? - Matt Hardy Is Fueling That Rumor

There has been no statement from Jeff Hardy on his recent WWE release, in fact, the company appears to be distancing itself from Hardy who was let go after he turned down WWE-sponsored rehab following an incident that took place during a house show last weekend.

Hardy was reportedly working sluggish and exited the match he was involved with early through the crowd. He was sent home by WWE management and received his release fives days later.

A report following his release suggested Hardy had a "rough" couple of weeks and he was aware his actions last weekend would have consequences.

A number of top names across the world of professional wrestling have come out to support Hardy, including his loyal fanbase who hope he can find some help and support before joining another wrestling promotion.

Jeff will not be able to join another wrestling company for a few months due to his WWE no-compete clause.

On Friday, Jeff's brother Matt posted a cryptic tweet during WWE SmackDown which is fueling rumors that Jeff Hardy could join AEW to be with his brother, something Matt has wanted for a while.

Matt tweeted, “I feel xtremely good about the future.”

Both Matt and Jeff were known as Team Xtreme in WWE, so this tweet from Matt appears to be a reference to that.