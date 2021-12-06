Jeff Hardy Sent Home During WWE Live Event Following An Incident

PWInsider is reporting that Jeff Hardy was not at the Corpus Christi, TX WWE Live event on Sunday night and was instead replaced by Rey Mysterio.

That in itself is not odd, as cards are always subject to change but the previous night Hardy worked a WWE Live event in Edinburg, TX on Saturday night with tag partners Xavier Woods and Drew McIntyre vs. The Bloodline.

Hardy was in the ring most of the match and became very sluggish as the match progressed, when Hardy tagged out he left the ring through the crowd and never returned to the match. He was reportedly sent home from the event.

Fans in attendance found the whole thing very odd.

Him going off into the crowd mid match too idk dawg I hope he’s okay — larry legend (@IarryIegend) December 5, 2021