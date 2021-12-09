Jeff Hardy Has Reportedly Had "Rough" Couple Of Weeks

During today's episode of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast, Andrew Zarian revealed that things have been "rough" for Jeff Hardy over the last couple of weeks prior to his WWE release on Thursday.

The news follows a report from this past weekend that saw Jeff sent home from a WWE Live event having exited a match early. Fans in attendance noted that Hardy looked sluggish in the ring.

It remains unclear what went down on Saturday, but Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that Hardy refused to go to WWE-sponsored rehab and thus the company released him.

Here is what Zarian said:

“What I was told is that he’s been really good,” Zarian said. “He does occasionally drink but the last couple of weeks has been rough for him. Those are the words, more or less. I hope he gets better.”

WrestlingNewsSource.com wishes Jeff Hardy well.