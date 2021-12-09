Jeff Hardy Released By WWE

WWE has released Jeff Hardy from his contract.

The news first reported by Fightful follows the recent news that sent home from the road and was absent from WWE's live event on Sunday, December 5, which took place in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Hardy was involved in a match with his tag partners Drew McIntyre & King Xavier Woods but suddenly left the ring through the crowd. Hardy was reportedly sluggish throughout the whole match.

We will keep you updated when we hear more.

See also: Matt Hardy Provides Update On Brother Jeff Following WWE Live Event Incident