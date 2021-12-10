Update On Jeff Hardy's Contract Status Following WWE Release

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Jeff will be unable to compete for 90-days following his release and can sign with other promotions from early March 2022 should he wish.
WON:
“According to WWE sources, Hardy was asked to go to rehab after the incident at the show, and then refused. They said that Hardy was fully aware that if he did refuse, that WWE would have to take action.
“The decision was made to let him go rather than suspend him, and he was given a similar 90 day non-compete period where he will be paid through March 9, when he would become a free agent.”
Dec 10 - The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Jeff Hardy knew WWE would take action following the incident that took place with him last weekend. Jeff will be unable to compete for 90-days foll[...]
Dec 10
Updated IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill 2021 Card Following this week’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling, we now have the updated card for IMPACT’s upcoming Hard to Kill pay-per-view event. which takes place on January 8, 2021 The show will a[...]
Dec 10 - Following this week’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling, we now have the updated card for IMPACT’s upcoming Hard to Kill pay-per-view event. which takes place on January 8, 2021 The show will a[...]
Dec 10
Jimmy Jacobs Is Coming To GCW Most Notorious GCW has announced that Jimmy Jacobs is headed to their Most Notorious event, which is set to take place on Friday, January 14th from Harpo’s in Detroit, Michigan. The show will stream live on FI[...]
Dec 10 - GCW has announced that Jimmy Jacobs is headed to their Most Notorious event, which is set to take place on Friday, January 14th from Harpo’s in Detroit, Michigan. The show will stream live on FI[...]
Dec 09 - Johnny Gargano will be departing WWE and is set to become a free agent at midnight, according to a report from Fightful. The report reveals that Gargano received multiple offers from WWE to sign a ne[...]
Dec 09 - Chris Jericho has been forced to cancel a concert date in the United Kingdom due to hospitalization. Jericho's band Fozzy was due to play in Swansea Sin City in Swansea, Wales on Friday but it has be[...]
Dec 09
New WWE NXT UK Tag Team Champions Crowned New WWE NXT UK Tag-Team Champions have been crowned. During Thursday’s episode of WWE NXT UK, Mustache Mountain (Tyler Bate and Trent Seven) defeated Pretty Deadly to win the gold. The win is [...]
Dec 09 - New WWE NXT UK Tag-Team Champions have been crowned. During Thursday’s episode of WWE NXT UK, Mustache Mountain (Tyler Bate and Trent Seven) defeated Pretty Deadly to win the gold. The win is [...]
Dec 09 - The ROH World Championship match at the upcoming ROH Final Battle has been pulled. Ring of Honor revealed in an official statement on their Twitter account that ROH World Champion Bandido had tested [...]
Dec 09 - The viewership numbers for the latest episode of AEW Dynamite on December 8 are in and the show saw an increase in viewers on last week. The 2-hour TNT broadcast pulled in 872,000 viewers, up from th[...]
Dec 09 - During today's episode of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast, Andrew Zarian revealed that things have been "rough" for Jeff Hardy over the last couple of weeks prior to his WWE release on Thursday. Th[...]
Dec 09 - During his appearance on the Not Sam Wrestling Podcast, R-Truth recalled the most dangerous bumps he took during the storyline with the WWE 24/7 Championship. “I want to say when Carmella dru[...]
Dec 09 - During a virtual meet and greet with The Wrestling Asylum Store, Scarlett Bordeaux spoke about the differences between managing and wrestling. “I always wanted to be able to do everything, bu[...]
Dec 09 - Despite being advertised for tonight's NJPW STRONG Nemesis taping, Clark Connors has been pulled from the show. NJPW put out a release, which you can read below. Following his withdrawal from this[...]
Dec 09 - On this day in 2019, WWE held an episode of Monday Night Raw. Despite WNS On This Day entries usually being for older clips, this one's going a little more recent as it's genuinely interesting how [...]
Dec 09 - Various sources are talking about last Monday's edition of Raw and some of the changes that went down. Fightful Select reported that the show was supposed to feature a steel cage match between Big E [...]
Dec 09 - During a recent interview on My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox, AEW President Tony Khan revealed WWE has reached out to him to work with AEW talent for upcoming biographical projects, likely des[...]
Dec 09 - We recently reported, Jerry “The King” Lawler has signed a new deal with WWE following the recent news that his contract was about to expire. In an update on that contract, PWInsider repo[...]
Dec 09 - WWE Champion Big E took to Twitter to comment on the news of the release of Jeff Hardy today. He tweeted: “Jeff Hardy is so beloved by his fans and his peers. I’ve never heard a negati[...]
Dec 09
Jeff Hardy’s Wife Tweets Following His WWE Release Beth Hardy, the wife of recently released WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy has tweeted a brief statement regarding her husband. Hardy was released by WWE earlier today after reportedly turning down help and [...]
Dec 09 - Beth Hardy, the wife of recently released WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy has tweeted a brief statement regarding her husband. Hardy was released by WWE earlier today after reportedly turning down help and [...]
Dec 09
Update On Jeff Hardy's WWE Release Jeff Hardy Hardy was reportedly offered help and rehab prior to his WWE release, but he turned down the offer for support, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful. Hardy’s release comes after h[...]
Dec 09 - Jeff Hardy Hardy was reportedly offered help and rehab prior to his WWE release, but he turned down the offer for support, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful. Hardy’s release comes after h[...]