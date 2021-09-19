Former WWE Superstar Claims The Undertaker Orchestrated Bullying Incident

The most recent episode of VICE TV's Dark Side Of The Ring took a detailed look into the infamous WWE 'Plane Ride From Hell' and has quite literally opened a can of worms for the world of professional wrestling and the less than favorable antics of a whole generation of wrestlers.

Ric Flair is currently dealing with backlash from sexual harassment allegations, Tommy Dreamer has been suspended from IMPACT and RVD has lifted the lid on "H-Bombing".

Unrelated to the episode, during an interview on That 90’s Wrestling Podcast, former WWE Superstar Renee Dupree revealed he was bulled backstage in WWE during his time with the company and revealed also it was The Undertaker who led one such incident, that saw his french flag shoved into a toilet and defecated on, which he believes was racial discrimination.

"They took my $500 shoes and $1000 suit and ruined it in the shower because I didn’t go out drinking at a bar the night before because nobody invited me. That’s just materialistic sh*t you can replace that, that doesn’t bother me. What really bothered me is when in Italy the next night they took my French flag – my heritage – they shoved it in a toilet and pissed and sh*t all over it. I don’t know what bullsh*t world you live in but in my world that’s called racial discrimination. That was really hurtful.” “What I did do was I went to Arn Anderson who was the agent and I asked him – Arn’s advice to me was ‘Don’t sell it.’ I was like ok. The next person I went to was The Undertaker and I said ‘What do you do when someone does this to you?’ And he goes ‘Well you find out who does it.’ He ordered them to do that because I didn’t go out drinking with him and the guys at a bar."

Have your say - Post a comment below...