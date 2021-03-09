- Cody Rhodes Says AEW Has Destroyed NXT For Over A Year

AEW’s Executive Vice President was recently interviewed by Action Sports Jax, and was asked about the rumor that NXT could be moving from Wednesday to Tuesday nights following WrestleMania 37.

"We have destroyed them for over a year now in that space. Them leaving, perhaps that opens up a different viewership for us on Wednesdays. We’re not reactionary to their booking and won’t change anything we do with what they decide to do on Wednesdays. There are a lot of smart people who work for WWE and perhaps they are planning something else, maybe it’s Wednesday Night Raw for all I know.

I’m not assuming their white flag, moving to Tuesday nights, is a true white flag. I’ll wait and see. In the interim, we’ll continue to come up with new content, great stories, and make new kings and queens on our roster. If you’re ever backstage at AEW no one is talking about our competition."

