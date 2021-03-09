Soulja Boy Boy Wants To Wrestle Randy Orton
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 09, 2021
Earlier today,
we reported, Randy Orton took another shot at American rapper Soulja Boy, quote tweeting a picture of Drew McIntyre and Sheamus’ backs following their No DQ match on Monday's Raw.
Randy Orton tweeted, "Fake. Right @souljaboy ? Btw, which one of yo baby’s mommas do I send the bill to for making you relevant again? I assume they all own yo ass so whose cuttin those checks."
Soulja Boy has since responded telling Orton to set up a match, "Yeah that shit is fake homeboy. And I don’t got no baby mommas fool. Looks like your the one looking for relevancy. Enough talking set it up so I can slide on u for the gang, u think shit sweet huh."
He also took a shot at Orton for wearing "leather thongs"
