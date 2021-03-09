AEW Criticized For Targetting Accounts That Post Footage Of Underwhelming Explosion

All Elite Wrestling has faced criticism for reporting tweets that include footage of last Sunday's disappointing Revolution finish.

The finish of the show saw all remaining explosions after the Death-Match main event detonate, which turned out to be little more than fireworks on the four ring-posts.

AEW is now issuing takedown notices on Twitter to any account that shares footage of the underwhelming pyrotechnics, with news site HeelByNature just one of the accounts being reported.

The did finish was copyright claimed. pic.twitter.com/14s3nGxcWL — HeelByNature.com (@HeelByNatureYT) March 8, 2021

In the past, AEW has allowed fans and accounts to share their content on social media.

One fan called AEW out on their behaviour, which goes against how they usually act, saying:

"Weird that the super fan-friendly, all inclusive, totally not like the evil WWE empire, happiest place on earth wrestling company was so concerned about wiping their main event off Twitter, since Tony said they had a storyline explanation of Kenny sucking at making bombs."