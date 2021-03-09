Update On Shane McMahon’s Angle With Braun Strowman From Monday's Raw

If you watched Monday's WWE Raw you will have seen Shane McMahon had a very curious promo where he called Braun Strowman stupid.

The idea behind the promo was to help make Shane McMahon look "less likable" and get fan support behind Strowman.

Dave Meltzer reported on the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that the mentality within WWE was for the creative team to "find a way to make Shane McMahon the heel."

Meltzer added, "The idea is he’s just going to be a dick making fun of the dumb guy."

WWE feels they need to do this as they are trying to book Shane a heel vs. Braun a babyface, and without doing angles like this fans would be cheering for McMahon.

