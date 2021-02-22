Jon Moxley Remembers Getting Drunk With Ric Flair

AEW superstar Jon Moxley was recently interviewed by Metro about a number of different subjects, including the story of when he got drunk with two-time WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair and how he's still in awe of working with the idols he grew up watching.

Check out the highlights below:

On getting drunk with Ric Flair:

“Getting drunk with Ric Flair, he gets arrested at the airport and he’s walking round telling people I got him arrested at the airport. ‘I’m like, “OK Ric! I wasn’t twisting your arm to order double Bloody Marys at 2.30 in the morning”. I’m like, “I’m hanging out with Ric Flair, this is crazy, what kind of life am I living?! I’ve been very blessed to transport myself into the universe that I watched and wondered over as kid. Sometimes I have to be like, “what the hell is going on? How did this become my life?” But it’s pretty cool!”

On being in awe walking around backstage with his idols:

"I walk into the hallway and see somebody I grew up watching on TV. It’s just a person you see everyday,’ he laughed. ‘Jim Ross calls my matches every week, and sometimes I’m like, “that’s Jim f***ing Ross!” Or I have a conversation with him, or see Sting walking around.”

On the feeling of giving it your all in the ring:

“I’ve had a lot of blessings that have come from this business and what it’s provided me. But really, the thing that keeps driving me – that feeling of the end of the night when you’re bleeding and sweating, coughing up bile, your teeth are loose, but you feel like a million dollars because you really gave everything you had and left it all in the ring. You put yourself in danger and survived – to come out the other side of that, that’s the addictive part.”

