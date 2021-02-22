Angry Miz Girl Reaction To The Miz Becoming WWE Champion

Around eleven years ago there was a girl in the audience who reacted with an angry look, and WWE fans took to call her "Angry Miz Girl" (real name Caley). This happened whenever Miz successfully cashed in his MITB briefcase against Randy Orton in November 2010.

Caley spoke to Abhilash Mendhe over at Sportskeeda to give her reaction to The Miz becoming WWE Champion.

“I personally think he’s one of the best on the roster, I know it’s a big change from my opinion 10 years ago but I love him when he’s a heel champion, I think he’s got the personality for it down to a T."

Caley won a slammy award for “WWE Universe Fan Reaction of the Year” in 2010.