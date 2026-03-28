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Complete WNS Feedback Form For Chance To Win WrestleMania 42 Side Plates!

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 28, 2026
Complete WNS Feedback Form For Chance To Win WrestleMania 42 Side Plates!

As WrestlingNewsSource.com (WNS) moves closer to its 20th anniversary online in August 2026, the past year has quietly marked one of the most significant periods of change in the site’s history.

For nearly two decades, WNS has evolved alongside the wrestling industry itself, adapting to new eras, new platforms, and new ways fans consume content. However, the last year stands out as a defining chapter, not just because of growth, but because of the decisions made behind the scenes to reshape the identity of the platform.

One of the most notable changes came with the removal of the website’s commentary section. For more than 15 years, opinion pieces and editorial content played a major role in shaping the WNS experience and community discussion. However, over time, these areas became increasingly difficult to manage, with trolling and moderation challenges impacting the overall quality of engagement.

In response, WNS made the decision to move away from traditional commentary and instead introduce a new voting system designed to give readers a more direct and constructive way to interact with content. Alongside this shift, the launch of the WNS Data Center marked a major step forward, allowing the platform’s own data to guide content strategy and better reflect what readers truly care about.

These changes represent more than just updates to features. They signal a broader shift in how WNS approaches content, community, and the future. By focusing on data driven insight and more meaningful audience interaction, WNS is positioning itself for the next era as it approaches a major milestone.

Readers interested in learning more about these developments can explore the full breakdown on the site’s development page.

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As part of this evolution, WNS also wants to hear directly from you. Is everything working to your satisfaction, and are there new features you would like to see introduced. Your feedback is vital in shaping what comes next. If you have ideas, suggestions, or notice something that is not working as expected, let us know and we will make it right. 

 

CLICK HERE TO COMPLETE WNS FEEDBACK FORM!


By entering and completing the feedback form, you will also be in with a chance to win WrestleMania side plates from WWE Shop, with the winner to be contacted over WrestleMania weekend on 18/19th April 2026!






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