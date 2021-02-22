The Miz Makes History At Elimination Chamber PPV
Posted By: Dustin Frisch on Feb 22, 2021
The Miz has been added into the WWE history books it appears.
The Miz is now a two time WWE Champion, 8-time Intercontinental Champion, two-time United States Champion, four-time Tag Team Champion, and two-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion.
“The Miz is the first 2-time @WWE Grand Slam Champion.
– Multi-time (modern) world champ
– Multi-time IC Champ
– Multi-time US Champ
– Multi-time (modern) tag team champ
No other Superstar in history has completed the full cycle TWICE. @mikethemiz #WWEChamber.”
