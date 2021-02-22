Will The Miz Be WWE Champion Heading Into WrestleMania 37?

Plans often change heading into WrestleMania, so nothing right now is set in stone.

It was previously reported that The Miz and John Morrison are planned for a WrestleMania tag team match against Damian Priest and WWE 24/7 Champion Bad Bunny. This means Miz will be dropping his title before the big event, with it possibly happening on an episode of Raw or the next PPV, WWE Fastlane.

It’s that time of year- LOTS of misinformation b/w sources, which happens around WM. However, from source: WWE Title match- The Miz is not scheduled to be involved. As of now, Bobby Lashley IS.

Insider source WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that despite his big win at Sunday's WWE Elimination Chamber, The Miz is not scheduled to be involved in the WWE title main event picture at WrestleMania 37, but Bobby Lashley is.

Sheamus Defeats Jeff Hardy on Monday Night Raw

In a match between two former WWE World Champions, "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus defeated "The Charismatic Enigma" Jeff Hardy on tonight's episode of Raw. After a highly competitive match-up, Shea[...] Feb 22 - In a match between two former WWE World Champions, "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus defeated "The Charismatic Enigma" Jeff Hardy on tonight's episode of Raw. After a highly competitive match-up, Shea[...]

Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler Defeat Charlotte Flair & Asuka on Raw

On tonight's episode of Raw, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, picked up a victory over former champions Charlotte Flair and the current Raw Women's Champion, Asuka.[...] Feb 22 - On tonight's episode of Raw, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, picked up a victory over former champions Charlotte Flair and the current Raw Women's Champion, Asuka.[...]

Damian Priest (w/ Bad Bunny) Defeats Angel Garza on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Raw, Damian Priest (along with WWE 24/7 Champion Bad Bunny in his corner) picked up a win over former WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Angel Garza by pinfall. The POWER o[...] Feb 22 - On tonight's episode of Raw, Damian Priest (along with WWE 24/7 Champion Bad Bunny in his corner) picked up a win over former WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Angel Garza by pinfall. The POWER o[...]

Benjamin & Alexander Defeat Lucha House Party on Raw in a Tornado Tag Team Match

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the WWE Raw Tag Team Champions Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander of The Hurt Business defeated Lucha House Party in a Tornado Tag Team Match. Whil[...] Feb 22 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the WWE Raw Tag Team Champions Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander of The Hurt Business defeated Lucha House Party in a Tornado Tag Team Match. Whil[...]

Shane McMahon Announces Strowman vs. Lashley Tonight on Raw with Huge Stipulation

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE official Shane McMahon announced that later on tonight, former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman will square off against former WWE United States[...] Feb 22 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE official Shane McMahon announced that later on tonight, former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman will square off against former WWE United States[...]

The New Day Defeats RETRIBUTION on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, The New Day defeated T-Bar and Mace of RETRIBUTION. After the match, Mustafa Ali scolded all of the members of RETRIBUTION for their losses in recent wee[...] Feb 22 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, The New Day defeated T-Bar and Mace of RETRIBUTION. After the match, Mustafa Ali scolded all of the members of RETRIBUTION for their losses in recent wee[...]

Former WWE NXT & NXT U.K. Women's Champion Rhea Ripley Coming to Monday Night Raw

During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE aired a vignette for the impending debut of former WWE NXT Women's Champion and NXT U.K. Women's Champion, Rhea Ripley. COMING SOON to #WWERaw[...] Feb 22 - During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE aired a vignette for the impending debut of former WWE NXT Women's Champion and NXT U.K. Women's Champion, Rhea Ripley. COMING SOON to #WWERaw[...]

New WWE U.S. Champion Matt Riddle Defeats John Morrison on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the new WWE United States Champion Matt Riddle defeated John Morrison by pinfall. BRO.New #USChampion @SuperKingOfBros is rolling against @TheRealMorr[...] Feb 22 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the new WWE United States Champion Matt Riddle defeated John Morrison by pinfall. BRO.New #USChampion @SuperKingOfBros is rolling against @TheRealMorr[...]

Bobby Lashley Demands a WWE Championship Match from The Miz on Raw

In the opening segment of tonight's Raw, former WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley demanded a championship opportunity from the new WWE Champion, The Miz. As seen at last night's Elim[...] Feb 22 - In the opening segment of tonight's Raw, former WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley demanded a championship opportunity from the new WWE Champion, The Miz. As seen at last night's Elim[...]

Opening Segment For Tonight’s WWE Raw Revealed

Following his WWE Championship win at last night's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view after cashing in his Money In The Bank contract, The Miz will open tonight's WWE Raw on USA Network with a special e[...] Feb 22 - Following his WWE Championship win at last night's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view after cashing in his Money In The Bank contract, The Miz will open tonight's WWE Raw on USA Network with a special e[...]

'I Do Not Plan On Being A Transitional Champion' - The Miz

The Miz’s latest WWE championship run is rumored to be a short one, but the newly crowned is confident he will not be a transitional champion, telling Sports Illustrated. “I do no[...] Feb 22 - The Miz’s latest WWE championship run is rumored to be a short one, but the newly crowned is confident he will not be a transitional champion, telling Sports Illustrated. “I do no[...]

Carlito Provides An Update On His WWE Status

Carlito was a recent guest on the Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast during which he provided an update on his status with WWE, which was recently reported to be over after a brief return. On teaming with [...] Feb 22 - Carlito was a recent guest on the Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast during which he provided an update on his status with WWE, which was recently reported to be over after a brief return. On teaming with [...]

'That Would Never Happen' - Jon Moxley Shoots Down WWE/AEW Collaboration

AEW star Jon Moxley recently was interviewed by Inside the Ropes during which he gave his thoughts on AEW possibly collaborating with WWE in the future, an idea he doesn't think will happy. Highlights[...] Feb 22 - AEW star Jon Moxley recently was interviewed by Inside the Ropes during which he gave his thoughts on AEW possibly collaborating with WWE in the future, an idea he doesn't think will happy. Highlights[...]

WWE Superstars Pay Tribute To Antonio “Discovery” Corona

WWE Performance Center released a video where Superstars pay tribute to the lucha legend Antonio “Discovery” Corona. He passed from complications due to cancer in May 15th 2020. He was 54 [...] Feb 22 - WWE Performance Center released a video where Superstars pay tribute to the lucha legend Antonio “Discovery” Corona. He passed from complications due to cancer in May 15th 2020. He was 54 [...]

'Brock Is One Of The Greatest Athletes And Performers Of All Time' - Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega was asked a fan on Twitter about a potential match with Brock Lesnar, Omega responded with the following: "Brock is one of the greatest athletes and performers of all time. I’d ne[...] Feb 22 - Kenny Omega was asked a fan on Twitter about a potential match with Brock Lesnar, Omega responded with the following: "Brock is one of the greatest athletes and performers of all time. I’d ne[...]

Jon Moxley Remembers Getting Drunk With Ric Flair

AEW superstar Jon Moxley was recently interviewed by Metro about a number of different subjects, including the story of when he got drunk with two-time WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair and how he's still i[...] Feb 22 - AEW superstar Jon Moxley was recently interviewed by Metro about a number of different subjects, including the story of when he got drunk with two-time WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair and how he's still i[...]

WWE Announces “Miz & Mrs.” Return On USA Network

WWE has announced that the second half of season two of Miz & Mrs. is set to return to the USA Network on Monday, April 12, 2021. USA Network’s Miz & Mrs. returns April 12 and will now [...] Feb 22 - WWE has announced that the second half of season two of Miz & Mrs. is set to return to the USA Network on Monday, April 12, 2021. USA Network’s Miz & Mrs. returns April 12 and will now [...]

MLW Announces Never Say Never For March 31

Major League Wrestling has announced their big event will be Never Say Never on March 31, MLW to present Never Say Never March 31Marquee event will serve as MLW’s next tentpole event NEW[...] Feb 22 - Major League Wrestling has announced their big event will be Never Say Never on March 31, MLW to present Never Say Never March 31Marquee event will serve as MLW’s next tentpole event NEW[...]

PHOTOS: Jey Uso Reveals Completed New Tattoo

Jey Uso has taken Instagram to show off new tattoo work which has been in progress since January and was completed over the weekend. In a series of posts on social media, He showed a before and after[...] Feb 22 - Jey Uso has taken Instagram to show off new tattoo work which has been in progress since January and was completed over the weekend. In a series of posts on social media, He showed a before and after[...]

AEW Announces Anna Jay Is Injured, Tournament Replacement Revealed

AEW has announced that Anna Jay has suffered a shoulder injury which will keep her action for 6-12 months. AEW Tweeted: "Anna Jay was injured training & can’t compete tonight. Anna requi[...] Feb 22 - AEW has announced that Anna Jay has suffered a shoulder injury which will keep her action for 6-12 months. AEW Tweeted: "Anna Jay was injured training & can’t compete tonight. Anna requi[...]

Sportsnet and WWE Expand Programming Agreement In Canada

WWE issued the following press release: TORONTO & STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– Sportsnet and WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced an expanded agreement to air live broadcasts of NXT on[...] Feb 22 - WWE issued the following press release: TORONTO & STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– Sportsnet and WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced an expanded agreement to air live broadcasts of NXT on[...]

Dark Side Of The Ring Special Episode To Air Before Season Premiere

New details have emerged ahead of the new season of Dark Side of the Ring on VICE TV. PWInsider is reporting a special titled, Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential will air on March 9, ahead of the th[...] Feb 22 - New details have emerged ahead of the new season of Dark Side of the Ring on VICE TV. PWInsider is reporting a special titled, Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential will air on March 9, ahead of the th[...]

Angry Miz Girl Reaction To The Miz Becoming WWE Champion

Around eleven years ago there was a girl in the audience who reacted with an angry look, and WWE fans took to call her "Angry Miz Girl" (real name Caley). This happened whenever Miz successfully cashe[...] Feb 22 - Around eleven years ago there was a girl in the audience who reacted with an angry look, and WWE fans took to call her "Angry Miz Girl" (real name Caley). This happened whenever Miz successfully cashe[...]