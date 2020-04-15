Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

This is a developing situation, follow WNS on Twitter for the latest:

These releases come shortly after a WWE conference call, where Vince McMahon spoke about cutting talent to combat the current issues caused by the COID-19 pandemic.

In addition, WWE has released several well-known backstage producers, click here to find out who.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Kurt Angle, Drake Maverick (James Curtin), Curt Hawkins (Brian Myers), Karl Anderson (Chad Allegra), Luke Gallows (Drew Hankinson), Heath Slater (Heath Miller), Eric Young (Jeremy Fritz), EC3 (Michael Hutter), Aiden English (Matthew Rehwoldt) and Lio Rush (Lionel Green). We wish them all the best in their future endeavors.

The following comes from WWE.com :

» More News From This Feed

WWE Releases Kurt Angle Amid Coronavirus Cut Backs

Kurt Angle is the latest name to be added to the list of WWE releases as the company sets to make significant cutbacks amid the coronavirus pandemic[...] Apr 15 - Kurt Angle is the latest name to be added to the list of WWE releases as the company sets to make significant cutbacks amid the coronavirus pandemic[...]

WWE Releases TEN Backstage Producers

WWE has released the following producers today: - Kurt Angle- Billy Kidman- Mike Rotunda- Pat Buck- Fit Finlay- Shawn Daivari- Scott Armstrong- Sarah[...] Apr 15 - WWE has released the following producers today: - Kurt Angle- Billy Kidman- Mike Rotunda- Pat Buck- Fit Finlay- Shawn Daivari- Scott Armstrong- Sarah[...]

UPDATED: WWE Announces the Release of TEN Superstars

The following comes from WWE.com: WWE has come to terms on the release of Kurt Angle, Drake Maverick (James Curtin), Cur[...] Apr 15 - The following comes from WWE.com: WWE has come to terms on the release of Kurt Angle, Drake Maverick (James Curtin), Cur[...]

WWE Issues Business Update In Response To Coronavirus Impact

WWE issued the following: WWE® Provides COVID-19 Business Update STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) today provi[...] Apr 15 - WWE issued the following: WWE® Provides COVID-19 Business Update STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) today provi[...]

Vince McMahon Announces Major WWE Cut Backs, Furloughing Employees, Pay Cuts & More

In an update on the conference call WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon held with talent and staff this afternoon, it wasn't great news with the Chairm[...] Apr 15 - In an update on the conference call WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon held with talent and staff this afternoon, it wasn't great news with the Chairm[...]

CM Punk Says Ronda Rousey’s Doing Her Job

During Tuesday night’s edition of WWE Backstage, CM Punk commented on Ronda Rousey’s recent comments about WWE being “fake wrestling[...] Apr 15 - During Tuesday night’s edition of WWE Backstage, CM Punk commented on Ronda Rousey’s recent comments about WWE being “fake wrestling[...]

MLW's Court Bauer Says Promotions Running During Coronavirus Pandemic Are “Grotesque”

In a recent interview with Entrepreneur, Court Bauer referred to other promotions filming content at this time as “grotesque.” &l[...] Apr 15 - In a recent interview with Entrepreneur, Court Bauer referred to other promotions filming content at this time as “grotesque.” &l[...]

Vince McMahon Set To Address WWE Employees With An Important Update

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon is scheduled to deliver an address to WWE employees this afternoon. He is set to hold a call at 12 noon ET t[...] Apr 15 - WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon is scheduled to deliver an address to WWE employees this afternoon. He is set to hold a call at 12 noon ET t[...]

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Issues Statement On Reports They Were Called To WWE Performance Center

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office issued the following statement in regards to recent reports that they were called to the WWE Performance Cent[...] Apr 15 - The Orange County Sheriff’s Office issued the following statement in regards to recent reports that they were called to the WWE Performance Cent[...]

WATCH: Trailer For Assassination of Dino Bravo Episode of Vice’s Dark Side of the Ring

The following was issued to us: DARK SIDE OF THE RING Season 2 Episode 5 “The Assassination of Dino Bravo” Tuesday, April 21 at 10:0[...] Apr 15 - The following was issued to us: DARK SIDE OF THE RING Season 2 Episode 5 “The Assassination of Dino Bravo” Tuesday, April 21 at 10:0[...]

Would You Like A 'One-Of-A-Kind' Private Dinner With The Undertaker?

Fanatics.com has announced an amazing opportunity for you to fly out to Austin Texas to have dinner with The Undertaker! Here is the announcement: [...] Apr 15 - Fanatics.com has announced an amazing opportunity for you to fly out to Austin Texas to have dinner with The Undertaker! Here is the announcement: [...]

Vince McMahon Working with U.S. President Donald Trump to Restart Sporting Events

United States President Donald Trump announced during a press conference that he will be working with several major sports figures to help revive the [...] Apr 14 - United States President Donald Trump announced during a press conference that he will be working with several major sports figures to help revive the [...]

AEW Issues Statement Regarding the Status of Double or Nothing PPV

All Elite Wrestling posted the following statement on their official Facebook page regarding the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view event: [...] Apr 14 - All Elite Wrestling posted the following statement on their official Facebook page regarding the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view event: [...]

WWE Announces "IRS" Mike Rotunda For Tomorrow's Episode Of The Bump

Former WWE Superstar "IRS" Mike Rotunda will be making a special appearance on this week's edition of The Bump. He will join the already announced gue[...] Apr 14 - Former WWE Superstar "IRS" Mike Rotunda will be making a special appearance on this week's edition of The Bump. He will join the already announced gue[...]

Christian Addresses The Possibly Of Getting Medically Cleared By WWE

Christian has addressed whether he thinks he could get medically cleared by WWE. Christian has a history with concussions. In 2014, he was forced to [...] Apr 14 - Christian has addressed whether he thinks he could get medically cleared by WWE. Christian has a history with concussions. In 2014, he was forced to [...]

XFL Going Bankrupt Reportedly Hurt Reputation Of Vince McMahon

According to Dave Meltzer on today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, the bankruptcy filing by XFL has hurt the standing and reputation for [...] Apr 14 - According to Dave Meltzer on today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, the bankruptcy filing by XFL has hurt the standing and reputation for [...]

Is WWE an "Essential Business"?, Ronda Rousey On "Ungrateful Fans" & More

Even in a global pandemic pro-wrestling is creating major headlines and there is still much to talk about from the world of WWE and AEW. Join the WNS [...] Apr 14 - Even in a global pandemic pro-wrestling is creating major headlines and there is still much to talk about from the world of WWE and AEW. Join the WNS [...]

NWA Airing Special Episode Looking At The Nick Aldis and Marty Scurll Rivalry

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced they will be airing a special on the rivalry between world champion Nick Aldis and Mary Scurll on the NW[...] Apr 14 - The National Wrestling Alliance has announced they will be airing a special on the rivalry between world champion Nick Aldis and Mary Scurll on the NW[...]

Billy Gunn Returning To Action On Tonight's AEW Dark Episode

Ahead of tonight's AEW Dark on YouTube, only one match has been set tonight’s episode. Billy Gunn returns to the ring with his son Austin Gunn,[...] Apr 14 - Ahead of tonight's AEW Dark on YouTube, only one match has been set tonight’s episode. Billy Gunn returns to the ring with his son Austin Gunn,[...]

Florida Governor Addresses WWE Being Deemed An "Essential Business"

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference today concerning the coronavirus pandemic and discussed allowing WWE to continue to operate out [...] Apr 14 - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference today concerning the coronavirus pandemic and discussed allowing WWE to continue to operate out [...]

Linda McMahon Under Fire For Possible Influence In WWE Being Deemed An "Essential Business"

WWE's return to live broadcasting and being declared an "essential business" by the state of Florida amid the coronavirus pandemic is drawing a lot of[...] Apr 14 - WWE's return to live broadcasting and being declared an "essential business" by the state of Florida amid the coronavirus pandemic is drawing a lot of[...]

Monday's WWE Raw Viewership Plummets Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

WWE's return to live broadcasting on Monday with Raw saw the show draw an average of 1.913 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz D[...] Apr 14 - WWE's return to live broadcasting on Monday with Raw saw the show draw an average of 1.913 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz D[...]

CWFH Episode 463: Best of 7 Series w/ Lacey Ryan vs Heather Monroe Results

Zicky Dice came out and cut a promo about how he will become the hottest thing in professional wrestling. He called out Jordan Clearwater. The man who[...] Apr 14 - Zicky Dice came out and cut a promo about how he will become the hottest thing in professional wrestling. He called out Jordan Clearwater. The man who[...]