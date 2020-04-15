WWE Releases Longtime Referee Mike Chioda

Chioda had been with WWE since 1989 and has refereed some of the biggest matches in the company's history, including the WWE Championship Match between Shawn Michaels and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin at WrestleMania XIV, as well as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson vs. "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania X8, along with countless others.

WWE has announced that longtime referee Mike Chioda is among the many employees who have been released from the company today .

Viewership For WWE's Ruthless Aggression Run On FS1, Dark Side Of The Ring Numbers

WWE's Ruthless Aggression specials on FS1 scored some strong numbers with all three episodes among the highest-rated for the channel. * Ruthless Aggression @ 8 PM EST scored 224,000 overnight viewers[...] Apr 15 - WWE's Ruthless Aggression specials on FS1 scored some strong numbers with all three episodes among the highest-rated for the channel. * Ruthless Aggression @ 8 PM EST scored 224,000 overnight viewers[...]

WWE Paying NXT Talent For 30 Days And Then Allowing Them "To Do Whatever They Want"

The vast majority of NXT talent will be receiving a pay cut according to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp who reports that NXT talent is being given 30 days of pay and after that period that are "free [...] Apr 15 - The vast majority of NXT talent will be receiving a pay cut according to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp who reports that NXT talent is being given 30 days of pay and after that period that are "free [...]

WWE Releases Two NXT Wrestlers

WWE today also released two NXT Superstars on top of the many other talent, producers and writers released today. The NXT wrestlers let go were Deonna Purrazzo and Aleksandar Jaksic. WWE has not pub[...] Apr 15 - WWE today also released two NXT Superstars on top of the many other talent, producers and writers released today. The NXT wrestlers let go were Deonna Purrazzo and Aleksandar Jaksic. WWE has not pub[...]

Rusev Has Been Released From WWE

Rusev has indicated that he is the latest Superstar to be released from the WWE as part of the company's cost-cutting measures. The same day that saw over two-dozen members of the company relea[...] Apr 15 - Rusev has indicated that he is the latest Superstar to be released from the WWE as part of the company's cost-cutting measures. The same day that saw over two-dozen members of the company relea[...]

WWE Creative Writer Announces Release From Company

A WWE writer has announced on her Twitter that she was released from the company today amid the multiple WWE Superstar releases. Andrea Listenberger tweeted: “Lots of people getting let go a[...] Apr 15 - A WWE writer has announced on her Twitter that she was released from the company today amid the multiple WWE Superstar releases. Andrea Listenberger tweeted: “Lots of people getting let go a[...]

Zack Ryder Among the Many WWE Superstars Released Today

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion, United States Champion and Tag Team Champion Zack Ryder is among the many Superstars who have been released from their WWE contracts today. Ryder had been on the[...] Apr 15 - Former WWE Intercontinental Champion, United States Champion and Tag Team Champion Zack Ryder is among the many Superstars who have been released from their WWE contracts today. Ryder had been on the[...]

Receive The Latest Breaking News & Updates On Today's WWE Releases

Today has been one of the busiest news days in a while as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic impacts the world of professional wrestling and WWE. Today WWE announced the release of multiple WWE S[...] Apr 15 - Today has been one of the busiest news days in a while as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic impacts the world of professional wrestling and WWE. Today WWE announced the release of multiple WWE S[...]

Sarah Logan Posts Brief Statement Following WWE Release

Former Riott Squad member Sarah Logan is one of the many WWE Superstars who have been released from their contracts today. Sarah posted a very brief statement on Instagram: "With my whole heart. T[...] Apr 15 - Former Riott Squad member Sarah Logan is one of the many WWE Superstars who have been released from their contracts today. Sarah posted a very brief statement on Instagram: "With my whole heart. T[...]

Lio Rush Issues Statements On WWE Releases

Lio Rush has issued a statement following his WWE release today. “I want to take this moment to reflect,” Rush wrote after his release. “Reflect on everything that I’v[...] Apr 15 - Lio Rush has issued a statement following his WWE release today. “I want to take this moment to reflect,” Rush wrote after his release. “Reflect on everything that I’v[...]

Dolph Ziggler Asks Fans To Support Released WWE Talent

WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler has taken to Twitter to ask fans to support the WWE talents who have been released today. Ziggler tweeted: "awesome wrestlers lost their job today, in the midst o[...] Apr 15 - WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler has taken to Twitter to ask fans to support the WWE talents who have been released today. Ziggler tweeted: "awesome wrestlers lost their job today, in the midst o[...]

WWE Releases Longtime Referee Mike Chioda

WWE has announced that longtime referee Mike Chioda is among the many employees who have been released from the company today. Chioda had been with WWE since 1989 and has refereed some of the biggest[...] Apr 15 - WWE has announced that longtime referee Mike Chioda is among the many employees who have been released from the company today. Chioda had been with WWE since 1989 and has refereed some of the biggest[...]

Kurt Angle Tweets About His Release from WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle posted the following on Twitter in regards to his release from WWE today: I wanted 2 say thank you to the WWE for the time I spent there.I made many new friends and had[...] Apr 15 - WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle posted the following on Twitter in regards to his release from WWE today: I wanted 2 say thank you to the WWE for the time I spent there.I made many new friends and had[...]

Drake Maverick Posts Emotional Video After Release from WWE

Former WWE 205 Live General Manager and former 24/7 Champion Drake Maverick posted the following video on social media after the news broke that he is one of many Superstars and backstage pr[...] Apr 15 - Former WWE 205 Live General Manager and former 24/7 Champion Drake Maverick posted the following video on social media after the news broke that he is one of many Superstars and backstage pr[...]

WWE Releases Kurt Angle Amid Coronavirus Cut Backs

Kurt Angle is the latest name to be added to the list of WWE releases as the company sets to make significant cutbacks amid the coronavirus pandemic. The WWE Hall Of Famer is certainly one [...] Apr 15 - Kurt Angle is the latest name to be added to the list of WWE releases as the company sets to make significant cutbacks amid the coronavirus pandemic. The WWE Hall Of Famer is certainly one [...]

WWE Releases Multiple Backstage Producers

WWE has released the following producers today: - Kurt Angle- Billy Kidman- Mike Rotunda- Pat Buck- Fit Finlay- Shawn Daivari- Scott Armstrong- Sarah Stock- Shane Helms- Lance Storm These releases c[...] Apr 15 - WWE has released the following producers today: - Kurt Angle- Billy Kidman- Mike Rotunda- Pat Buck- Fit Finlay- Shawn Daivari- Scott Armstrong- Sarah Stock- Shane Helms- Lance Storm These releases c[...]

WWE Announces the Release of Many Superstars

The following comes from WWE.com: WWE has come to terms on the release of Kurt Angle, Rusev (Miroslav Barnyashev), Drake Maverick [...] Apr 15 - The following comes from WWE.com: WWE has come to terms on the release of Kurt Angle, Rusev (Miroslav Barnyashev), Drake Maverick [...]

WWE Issues Business Update In Response To Coronavirus Impact

WWE issued the following: WWE® Provides COVID-19 Business Update STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) today provided an update on measures taken by the Company in [...] Apr 15 - WWE issued the following: WWE® Provides COVID-19 Business Update STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) today provided an update on measures taken by the Company in [...]

Vince McMahon Announces Major WWE Cut Backs, Furloughing Employees, Pay Cuts & More

In an update on the conference call WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon held with talent and staff this afternoon, it wasn't great news with the Chairman revealing some will be furloughed while they wi[...] Apr 15 - In an update on the conference call WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon held with talent and staff this afternoon, it wasn't great news with the Chairman revealing some will be furloughed while they wi[...]

CM Punk Says Ronda Rousey’s Doing Her Job

During Tuesday night’s edition of WWE Backstage, CM Punk commented on Ronda Rousey’s recent comments about WWE being “fake wrestling”. He stated that Rousey is doing her job a[...] Apr 15 - During Tuesday night’s edition of WWE Backstage, CM Punk commented on Ronda Rousey’s recent comments about WWE being “fake wrestling”. He stated that Rousey is doing her job a[...]

MLW's Court Bauer Says Promotions Running During Coronavirus Pandemic Are “Grotesque”

In a recent interview with Entrepreneur, Court Bauer referred to other promotions filming content at this time as “grotesque.” “I’ll say this succinctly: That my compe[...] Apr 15 - In a recent interview with Entrepreneur, Court Bauer referred to other promotions filming content at this time as “grotesque.” “I’ll say this succinctly: That my compe[...]

Vince McMahon Set To Address WWE Employees With An Important Update

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon is scheduled to deliver an address to WWE employees this afternoon. He is set to hold a call at 12 noon ET this afternoon to address WWE employees, according [...] Apr 15 - WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon is scheduled to deliver an address to WWE employees this afternoon. He is set to hold a call at 12 noon ET this afternoon to address WWE employees, according [...]

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Issues Statement On Reports They Were Called To WWE Performance Center

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office issued the following statement in regards to recent reports that they were called to the WWE Performance Center on multiple occasions in the past several weeks[...] Apr 15 - The Orange County Sheriff’s Office issued the following statement in regards to recent reports that they were called to the WWE Performance Center on multiple occasions in the past several weeks[...]

WATCH: Trailer For Assassination of Dino Bravo Episode of Vice’s Dark Side of the Ring

The following was issued to us: DARK SIDE OF THE RING Season 2 Episode 5 “The Assassination of Dino Bravo” Tuesday, April 21 at 10:00pm ET/PT on VICE TV DARK SIDE OF THE RING Season[...] Apr 15 - The following was issued to us: DARK SIDE OF THE RING Season 2 Episode 5 “The Assassination of Dino Bravo” Tuesday, April 21 at 10:00pm ET/PT on VICE TV DARK SIDE OF THE RING Season[...]