Drake Maverick Posts Emotional Video After Release from WWE

Former WWE 205 Live General Manager and former 24/7 Champion Drake Maverick posted the following video on social media after the news broke that he is one of many Superstars and backstage producers to be released from their WWE contracts today:

Viewership For WWE's Ruthless Aggression Run On FS1, Dark Side Of The Ring Numbers

WWE's Ruthless Aggression specials on FS1 scored some strong numbers with all three episodes among the highest-rated for the channel. * Ruthless Aggr[...] Apr 15 - WWE's Ruthless Aggression specials on FS1 scored some strong numbers with all three episodes among the highest-rated for the channel. * Ruthless Aggr[...]

WWE Paying NXT Talent For 30 Days And Then Allowing Them "To Do Whatever They Want"

The vast majority of NXT talent will be receiving a pay cut according to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp who reports that NXT talent is being given 30[...] Apr 15 - The vast majority of NXT talent will be receiving a pay cut according to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp who reports that NXT talent is being given 30[...]

WWE Releases Two NXT Wrestlers

WWE today also released two NXT Superstars on top of the many other talent, producers and writers released today. The NXT wrestlers let go were Deonn[...] Apr 15 - WWE today also released two NXT Superstars on top of the many other talent, producers and writers released today. The NXT wrestlers let go were Deonn[...]

Rusev Has Been Released From WWE

Rusev has indicated that he is the latest Superstar to be released from the WWE as part of the company's cost-cutting measures. The same day th[...] Apr 15 - Rusev has indicated that he is the latest Superstar to be released from the WWE as part of the company's cost-cutting measures. The same day th[...]

WWE Creative Writer Announces Release From Company

A WWE writer has announced on her Twitter that she was released from the company today amid the multiple WWE Superstar releases. Andrea Listenberger [...] Apr 15 - A WWE writer has announced on her Twitter that she was released from the company today amid the multiple WWE Superstar releases. Andrea Listenberger [...]

Zack Ryder Among the Many WWE Superstars Released Today

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion, United States Champion and Tag Team Champion Zack Ryder is among the many Superstars who have been released from[...] Apr 15 - Former WWE Intercontinental Champion, United States Champion and Tag Team Champion Zack Ryder is among the many Superstars who have been released from[...]

Receive The Latest Breaking News & Updates On Today's WWE Releases

Today has been one of the busiest news days in a while as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic impacts the world of professional wrestling and WWE. [...] Apr 15 - Today has been one of the busiest news days in a while as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic impacts the world of professional wrestling and WWE. [...]

Sarah Logan Posts Brief Statement Following WWE Release

Former Riott Squad member Sarah Logan is one of the many WWE Superstars who have been released from their contracts today. Sarah posted a very brief [...] Apr 15 - Former Riott Squad member Sarah Logan is one of the many WWE Superstars who have been released from their contracts today. Sarah posted a very brief [...]

Lio Rush Issues Statements On WWE Releases

Lio Rush has issued a statement following his WWE release today. “I want to take this moment to reflect,” Rush wrote after his re[...] Apr 15 - Lio Rush has issued a statement following his WWE release today. “I want to take this moment to reflect,” Rush wrote after his re[...]

Dolph Ziggler Asks Fans To Support Released WWE Talent

WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler has taken to Twitter to ask fans to support the WWE talents who have been released today. Ziggler tweeted: "awes[...] Apr 15 - WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler has taken to Twitter to ask fans to support the WWE talents who have been released today. Ziggler tweeted: "awes[...]

WWE Releases Longtime Referee Mike Chioda

WWE has announced that longtime referee Mike Chioda is among the many employees who have been released from the company today. Chioda had been with W[...] Apr 15 - WWE has announced that longtime referee Mike Chioda is among the many employees who have been released from the company today. Chioda had been with W[...]

Kurt Angle Tweets About His Release from WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle posted the following on Twitter in regards to his release from WWE today: I wanted 2 say thank you to the WWE for the [...] Apr 15 - WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle posted the following on Twitter in regards to his release from WWE today: I wanted 2 say thank you to the WWE for the [...]

WWE Releases Kurt Angle Amid Coronavirus Cut Backs

Kurt Angle is the latest name to be added to the list of WWE releases as the company sets to make significant cutbacks amid the coronavirus pandemic[...] Apr 15 - Kurt Angle is the latest name to be added to the list of WWE releases as the company sets to make significant cutbacks amid the coronavirus pandemic[...]

WWE Releases Multiple Backstage Producers

WWE has released the following producers today: - Kurt Angle- Billy Kidman- Mike Rotunda- Pat Buck- Fit Finlay- Shawn Daivari- Scott Armstrong- Sarah[...] Apr 15 - WWE has released the following producers today: - Kurt Angle- Billy Kidman- Mike Rotunda- Pat Buck- Fit Finlay- Shawn Daivari- Scott Armstrong- Sarah[...]

WWE Announces the Release of Many Superstars

The following comes from WWE.com: WWE has come to terms on the release of Kurt Angle, Rusev&nb[...] Apr 15 - The following comes from WWE.com: WWE has come to terms on the release of Kurt Angle, Rusev&nb[...]

WWE Issues Business Update In Response To Coronavirus Impact

WWE issued the following: WWE® Provides COVID-19 Business Update STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) today provi[...] Apr 15 - WWE issued the following: WWE® Provides COVID-19 Business Update STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) today provi[...]

Vince McMahon Announces Major WWE Cut Backs, Furloughing Employees, Pay Cuts & More

In an update on the conference call WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon held with talent and staff this afternoon, it wasn't great news with the Chairm[...] Apr 15 - In an update on the conference call WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon held with talent and staff this afternoon, it wasn't great news with the Chairm[...]

CM Punk Says Ronda Rousey’s Doing Her Job

During Tuesday night’s edition of WWE Backstage, CM Punk commented on Ronda Rousey’s recent comments about WWE being “fake wrestling[...] Apr 15 - During Tuesday night’s edition of WWE Backstage, CM Punk commented on Ronda Rousey’s recent comments about WWE being “fake wrestling[...]

MLW's Court Bauer Says Promotions Running During Coronavirus Pandemic Are “Grotesque”

In a recent interview with Entrepreneur, Court Bauer referred to other promotions filming content at this time as “grotesque.” &l[...] Apr 15 - In a recent interview with Entrepreneur, Court Bauer referred to other promotions filming content at this time as “grotesque.” &l[...]

Vince McMahon Set To Address WWE Employees With An Important Update

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon is scheduled to deliver an address to WWE employees this afternoon. He is set to hold a call at 12 noon ET t[...] Apr 15 - WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon is scheduled to deliver an address to WWE employees this afternoon. He is set to hold a call at 12 noon ET t[...]

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Issues Statement On Reports They Were Called To WWE Performance Center

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office issued the following statement in regards to recent reports that they were called to the WWE Performance Cent[...] Apr 15 - The Orange County Sheriff’s Office issued the following statement in regards to recent reports that they were called to the WWE Performance Cent[...]

WATCH: Trailer For Assassination of Dino Bravo Episode of Vice’s Dark Side of the Ring

The following was issued to us: DARK SIDE OF THE RING Season 2 Episode 5 “The Assassination of Dino Bravo” Tuesday, April 21 at 10:0[...] Apr 15 - The following was issued to us: DARK SIDE OF THE RING Season 2 Episode 5 “The Assassination of Dino Bravo” Tuesday, April 21 at 10:0[...]