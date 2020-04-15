WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 

WNS Mobile

(A Wrestlr.Social Network)

RSS Feed

WWE Issues Business Update In Response To Coronavirus Impact

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Apr 15, 2020

WWE Issues Business Update In Response To Coronavirus Impact

WWE issued the following:

WWE® Provides COVID-19 Business Update

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) today provided an update on measures taken by the Company in response to the current impact of COVID-19 on the organization.

Due to COVID-19 and current government mandated impacts on WWE and the media business generally, the Company went through an extensive evaluation of its operations over the past several weeks. This analysis resulted in the implementation of various short-term cost reductions and cash flow improvement actions including:

Reducing executive and board member compensation;

Decreasing operating expenses;

Cutting talent expenses, third party staffing and consulting;

Deferring spend on the build out of the Company’s new headquarters for at least six months.

Given the uncertainty of the situation, the Company also identified headcount reductions and made the decision to furlough a portion of its workforce effective immediately. The decision to furlough versus permanently reduce headcount reflects the fact that the Company currently believes the furlough will be temporary in nature.

The Company’s reductions of employee compensation and headcount result in an estimated monthly savings of $4 million along with cash flow improvement of $140 million primarily from the deferral in spending on the Company’s new headquarters. Additionally, the Company has substantial financial resources, both available cash and debt capacity, which currently total approximately $0.5 billion, to manage the challenges ahead. Management continues to believe the fundamentals of the Company’s business remain strong and that WWE is well positioned to take full advantage of the changing media landscape and increasing value of live sports rights over the longer term.

The Company will provide further details when it reports its first quarter 2020 results next Thursday, April 23 after the close of the market.

About WWE

WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family friendly entertainment on its television programming, pay-per-view, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG, family-friendly programming can be seen in more than 800 million homes worldwide in 28 languages. WWE Network, the first-ever 24/7 over-the-top premium network that includes all live pay-per-views, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library, is currently available in more than 180 countries. The company is headquartered in Stamford, Conn., with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Shanghai, Singapore, Dubai, Munich and Tokyo.

Additional information on WWE (NYSE: WWE) can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com. For information on our global activities, go to https://www.wwe.com/worldwide/.

Trademarks: All WWE programming, talent names, images, likenesses, slogans, wrestling moves, trademarks, logos and copyrights are the exclusive property of WWE and its subsidiaries. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks relating to: the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business, results of operations and financial condition; entering, maintaining and renewing major distribution agreements; a rapidly evolving media landscape; WWE Network (including the risk that we are unable to attract, retain and renew subscribers); our need to continue to develop creative and entertaining programs and events; the possibility of a decline in the popularity of our brand of sports entertainment; the continued importance of key performers and the services of Vincent K. McMahon; possible adverse changes in the regulatory atmosphere and related private sector initiatives; the highly competitive, rapidly changing and increasingly fragmented nature of the markets in which we operate and greater financial resources or marketplace presence of many of our competitors; uncertainties associated with international markets including possible disruptions and reputational risks; our difficulty or inability to promote and conduct our live events and/or other businesses if we do not comply with applicable regulations; our dependence on our intellectual property rights, our need to protect those rights, and the risks of our infringement of others’ intellectual property rights; the complexity of our rights agreements across distribution mechanisms and geographical areas; potential substantial liability in the event of accidents or injuries occurring during our physically demanding events including without limitation, claims alleging traumatic brain injury; large public events as well as travel to and from such events; our feature film business; our expansion into new or complementary businesses and/or strategic investments; our computer systems and online operations; privacy norms and regulations; a possible decline in general economic conditions and disruption in financial markets; our accounts receivable; our indebtedness including our convertible notes; litigation; our potential failure to meet market expectations for our financial performance, which could adversely affect our stock; Vincent K. McMahon exercises control over our affairs, and his interests may conflict with the holders of our Class A common stock; a substantial number of shares are eligible for sale by the McMahons and the sale, or the perception of possible sales, of those shares could lower our stock price; and the volatility of our Class A common stock. In addition, our dividend is dependent on a number of factors, including, among other things, our liquidity and historical and projected cash flow, strategic plan (including alternative uses of capital), our financial results and condition, contractual and legal restrictions on the payment of dividends (including under our revolving credit facility), general economic and competitive conditions and such other factors as our Board of Directors may consider relevant. Forward-looking statements made by the Company speak only as of the date made and are subject to change without any obligation on the part of the Company to update or revise them. Undue reliance should not be placed on these statements. For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s business, please refer to the “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors” sections of the Company’s SEC filings, including, but not limited to, our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

.: Join our NEW Wrestling Forum :. 
««« WNS Forum »»»

Tags: #wwe
https://wrestlr.me/62697/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Apr 15
WWE Releases Kurt Angle Amid Coronavirus Cut Backs
Kurt Angle is the latest name to be added to the list of WWE releases as the company sets to make significant cutbacks amid the coronavirus pandemic.   The WWE Hall Of Famer is certainly one [...]
Apr 15 - Kurt Angle is the latest name to be added to the list of WWE releases as the company sets to make significant cutbacks amid the coronavirus pandemic.   The WWE Hall Of Famer is certainly one [...]
Apr 15
WWE Releases TEN Backstage Producers
WWE has released the following producers today: - Kurt Angle- Billy Kidman- Mike Rotunda- Pat Buck- Fit Finlay- Shawn Daivari- Scott Armstrong- Sarah Stock- Shane Helms- Lance Storm  These rele[...]
Apr 15 - WWE has released the following producers today: - Kurt Angle- Billy Kidman- Mike Rotunda- Pat Buck- Fit Finlay- Shawn Daivari- Scott Armstrong- Sarah Stock- Shane Helms- Lance Storm  These rele[...]
Apr 15
UPDATED: WWE Announces the Release of TEN Superstars
The following comes from WWE.com: WWE has come to terms on the release of Kurt Angle, Drake Maverick (James Curtin), Curt Hawkins (Brian Myers), Karl Anderson&n[...]
Apr 15 - The following comes from WWE.com: WWE has come to terms on the release of Kurt Angle, Drake Maverick (James Curtin), Curt Hawkins (Brian Myers), Karl Anderson&n[...]
Apr 15
WWE Issues Business Update In Response To Coronavirus Impact
WWE issued the following: WWE® Provides COVID-19 Business Update STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) today provided an update on measures taken by the Company in [...]
Apr 15 - WWE issued the following: WWE® Provides COVID-19 Business Update STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) today provided an update on measures taken by the Company in [...]
Apr 15
Vince McMahon Announces Major WWE Cut Backs, Furloughing Employees, Pay Cuts & More
In an update on the conference call WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon held with talent and staff this afternoon, it wasn't great news with the Chairman revealing some will be furloughed while they wi[...]
Apr 15 - In an update on the conference call WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon held with talent and staff this afternoon, it wasn't great news with the Chairman revealing some will be furloughed while they wi[...]
Apr 15
CM Punk Says Ronda Rousey’s Doing Her Job
During Tuesday night’s edition of WWE Backstage, CM Punk commented on Ronda Rousey’s recent comments about WWE being “fake wrestling”. He stated that Rousey is doing her job a[...]
Apr 15 - During Tuesday night’s edition of WWE Backstage, CM Punk commented on Ronda Rousey’s recent comments about WWE being “fake wrestling”. He stated that Rousey is doing her job a[...]

Apr 15
MLW's Court Bauer Says Promotions Running During Coronavirus Pandemic Are “Grotesque”
 In a recent interview with Entrepreneur, Court Bauer referred to other promotions filming content at this time as “grotesque.” “I’ll say this succinctly: That my compe[...]
Apr 15 -  In a recent interview with Entrepreneur, Court Bauer referred to other promotions filming content at this time as “grotesque.” “I’ll say this succinctly: That my compe[...]
Apr 15
Vince McMahon Set To Address WWE Employees With An Important Update
WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon is scheduled to deliver an address to WWE employees this afternoon. He is set to hold a call at 12 noon ET this afternoon to address WWE employees, according [...]
Apr 15 - WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon is scheduled to deliver an address to WWE employees this afternoon. He is set to hold a call at 12 noon ET this afternoon to address WWE employees, according [...]
Apr 15
Orange County Sheriff’s Office Issues Statement On Reports They Were Called To WWE Performance Center
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office issued the following statement in regards to recent reports that they were called to the WWE Performance Center on multiple occasions in the past several weeks[...]
Apr 15 - The Orange County Sheriff’s Office issued the following statement in regards to recent reports that they were called to the WWE Performance Center on multiple occasions in the past several weeks[...]
Apr 15
WATCH: Trailer For Assassination of Dino Bravo Episode of Vice’s Dark Side of the Ring
The following was issued to us: DARK SIDE OF THE RING Season 2 Episode 5 “The Assassination of Dino Bravo” Tuesday, April 21 at 10:00pm ET/PT on VICE TV DARK SIDE OF THE RING Season[...]
Apr 15 - The following was issued to us: DARK SIDE OF THE RING Season 2 Episode 5 “The Assassination of Dino Bravo” Tuesday, April 21 at 10:00pm ET/PT on VICE TV DARK SIDE OF THE RING Season[...]
Apr 15
Would You Like A 'One-Of-A-Kind' Private Dinner With The Undertaker?
Fanatics.com has announced an amazing opportunity for you to fly out to Austin Texas to have dinner with The Undertaker! Here is the announcement: WWE legend The Undertaker wants to fly you and a [...]
Apr 15 - Fanatics.com has announced an amazing opportunity for you to fly out to Austin Texas to have dinner with The Undertaker! Here is the announcement: WWE legend The Undertaker wants to fly you and a [...]

Apr 14
Vince McMahon Working with U.S. President Donald Trump to Restart Sporting Events
United States President Donald Trump announced during a press conference that he will be working with several major sports figures to help revive the U.S. economy and sporting events. One of the sport[...]
Apr 14 - United States President Donald Trump announced during a press conference that he will be working with several major sports figures to help revive the U.S. economy and sporting events. One of the sport[...]
Apr 14
AEW Issues Statement Regarding the Status of Double or Nothing PPV
All Elite Wrestling posted the following statement on their official Facebook page regarding the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view event: UPDATE ON DOUBLE OR NOTHING AEW’s DOUBLE [...]
Apr 14 - All Elite Wrestling posted the following statement on their official Facebook page regarding the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view event: UPDATE ON DOUBLE OR NOTHING AEW’s DOUBLE [...]
Apr 14
WWE Announces "IRS" Mike Rotunda For Tomorrow's Episode Of The Bump
Former WWE Superstar "IRS" Mike Rotunda will be making a special appearance on this week's edition of The Bump. He will join the already announced guests, Big Show, Io Shirai and Christian. The Bump [...]
Apr 14 - Former WWE Superstar "IRS" Mike Rotunda will be making a special appearance on this week's edition of The Bump. He will join the already announced guests, Big Show, Io Shirai and Christian. The Bump [...]
Apr 14
Christian Addresses The Possibly Of Getting Medically Cleared By WWE
Christian has addressed whether he thinks he could get medically cleared by WWE. Christian has a history with concussions. In 2014, he was forced to retire from in-ring competition as a result. Chris[...]
Apr 14 - Christian has addressed whether he thinks he could get medically cleared by WWE. Christian has a history with concussions. In 2014, he was forced to retire from in-ring competition as a result. Chris[...]
Apr 14
XFL Going Bankrupt Reportedly Hurt Reputation Of Vince McMahon
According to Dave Meltzer on today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, the bankruptcy filing by XFL has hurt the standing and reputation for Vince McMahon. Meltzer spoke to sources in New Yo[...]
Apr 14 - According to Dave Meltzer on today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, the bankruptcy filing by XFL has hurt the standing and reputation for Vince McMahon. Meltzer spoke to sources in New Yo[...]
Apr 14
Is WWE an "Essential Business"?, Ronda Rousey On "Ungrateful Fans" & More
Even in a global pandemic pro-wrestling is creating major headlines and there is still much to talk about from the world of WWE and AEW. Join the WNS debate on whether you think WWE is an "essent[...]
Apr 14 - Even in a global pandemic pro-wrestling is creating major headlines and there is still much to talk about from the world of WWE and AEW. Join the WNS debate on whether you think WWE is an "essent[...]
Apr 14
NWA Airing Special Episode Looking At The Nick Aldis and Marty Scurll Rivalry
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced they will be airing a special on the rivalry between world champion Nick Aldis and Mary Scurll on the NWA Youtube channel later tonight.  With the[...]
Apr 14 - The National Wrestling Alliance has announced they will be airing a special on the rivalry between world champion Nick Aldis and Mary Scurll on the NWA Youtube channel later tonight.  With the[...]
Apr 14
Billy Gunn Returning To Action On Tonight's AEW Dark Episode
Ahead of tonight's AEW Dark on YouTube, only one match has been set tonight’s episode. Billy Gunn returns to the ring with his son Austin Gunn, to go up against Shawn Spears. AEW has also anno[...]
Apr 14 - Ahead of tonight's AEW Dark on YouTube, only one match has been set tonight’s episode. Billy Gunn returns to the ring with his son Austin Gunn, to go up against Shawn Spears. AEW has also anno[...]
Apr 14
Florida Governor Addresses WWE Being Deemed An "Essential Business"
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference today concerning the coronavirus pandemic and discussed allowing WWE to continue to operate out of Orlando as an "essential business" DeSantis no[...]
Apr 14 - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference today concerning the coronavirus pandemic and discussed allowing WWE to continue to operate out of Orlando as an "essential business" DeSantis no[...]
Apr 14
Linda McMahon Under Fire For Possible Influence In WWE Being Deemed An "Essential Business"
WWE's return to live broadcasting and being declared an "essential business" by the state of Florida amid the coronavirus pandemic is drawing a lot of mainstream media attention, with WWE coming under[...]
Apr 14 - WWE's return to live broadcasting and being declared an "essential business" by the state of Florida amid the coronavirus pandemic is drawing a lot of mainstream media attention, with WWE coming under[...]
Apr 14
Monday's WWE Raw Viewership Plummets Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
WWE's return to live broadcasting on Monday with Raw saw the show draw an average of 1.913 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. The show was once again held at the WWE Per[...]
Apr 14 - WWE's return to live broadcasting on Monday with Raw saw the show draw an average of 1.913 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. The show was once again held at the WWE Per[...]
Apr 14
CWFH Episode 463: Best of 7 Series w/ Lacey Ryan vs Heather Monroe Results
Zicky Dice came out and cut a promo about how he will become the hottest thing in professional wrestling. He called out Jordan Clearwater. The man who defeated him the last time. He slapped the Golden[...]
Apr 14 - Zicky Dice came out and cut a promo about how he will become the hottest thing in professional wrestling. He called out Jordan Clearwater. The man who defeated him the last time. He slapped the Golden[...]
Apr 14
Backstage Update On Austin Theory Working Monday's WWE Raw
Austin Theory's recent call up to WWE Raw was a decision made by Executive Director Paul Heyman, according to Wrestling Observer Radio. I was not a Vince McMahon move. Theory was first called up to R[...]
Apr 14 - Austin Theory's recent call up to WWE Raw was a decision made by Executive Director Paul Heyman, according to Wrestling Observer Radio. I was not a Vince McMahon move. Theory was first called up to R[...]

© 2006-2020 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π