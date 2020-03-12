WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 

WNS Mobile

(A Wrestlr.Social Network)

RSS Feed

Vince McMahon Reportedly Meeting With Tampa Officials About WrestleMania 36

Posted By: Dustin Frisch on Mar 12, 2020

Vince McMahon Reportedly Meeting With Tampa Officials About WrestleMania 36

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon is reportedly on the ground in Tampa, Florida today to meet with city officials regarding WrestleMania 36 week and the coronavirus pandemic.

 City officials in Tampa Bay were to meet today to discuss potential changes or cancellations to sporting events and gatherings in the area, and a press conference is scheduled for 1:30pm ET. WrestleMania 36 will surely be discussed, and it's rumored that Mania will be impacted in a significant way due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Speculation is that WrestleMania could possibly be delayed until the summer, but nothing is official yet and the show is still moving forward as scheduled as of this post. @Wrestlevotes reported that Vince is among those meeting with city officials to discuss the status of WrestleMania.

.: Join our NEW Wrestling Forum :. 
««« WNS Forum »»»

Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania 36 #vince mcmahon
https://wrestlr.me/62098/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Mar 12
CWFH & CWFA Reported: Canceled TV Taping & Events due to COVID-19
Hollywood, CA (March 12, 2020) - California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday called for large events in the state to be postponed amid the ongoing Coron[...]
Mar 12 - Hollywood, CA (March 12, 2020) - California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday called for large events in the state to be postponed amid the ongoing Coron[...]
Mar 12
WWE Event At Madison Square Garden Likely To Be Canceled
WWE is scheduled to host an event at Madison Square Garden in New York City on March 22, 2020. However, that show looks likely to be canceled or post[...]
Mar 12 - WWE is scheduled to host an event at Madison Square Garden in New York City on March 22, 2020. However, that show looks likely to be canceled or post[...]
Mar 12
AEW 'Blood And Guts' Special Canceled At The Prudential Center
In a blow for All Elite Wrestling, the upcoming Dynamite special 'Blood and Guts' will now not take place at the Prudential Center. Today the Prudent[...]
Mar 12 - In a blow for All Elite Wrestling, the upcoming Dynamite special 'Blood and Guts' will now not take place at the Prudential Center. Today the Prudent[...]
Mar 12
Convention Center For WWE WrestleMania Axxess Cancels Events Due To Coronavirus
In further bad news for WrestleMania 36 weekend, the Tampa Convention Center has canceled two upcoming events due to a positive coronavirus test, as r[...]
Mar 12 - In further bad news for WrestleMania 36 weekend, the Tampa Convention Center has canceled two upcoming events due to a positive coronavirus test, as r[...]
Mar 12
Ring Of Honor Cancels Meet and Greet Due To Coronavirus Pandemic
Ring of Honor issued the following press release on Twitter announcing that today’s fan meet-and-greet with Marty Scurll and former champion PCO[...]
Mar 12 - Ring of Honor issued the following press release on Twitter announcing that today’s fan meet-and-greet with Marty Scurll and former champion PCO[...]
Mar 12
AEW Dynamite & WWE NXT Draw Lowest Viewership Of The Year
It seems trivial right now, but switching focus from the Coronavirus pandemic to the Wednesday Night War, this week saw AEW Dynamite top WWE NXT once [...]
Mar 12 - It seems trivial right now, but switching focus from the Coronavirus pandemic to the Wednesday Night War, this week saw AEW Dynamite top WWE NXT once [...]

Mar 12
WrestleCon Issues Statement On 2020 Convention
The United States and the wider world is in crisis at the moment as the Coronavirus pandemic gripes the global. A number of U.S. states have taken act[...]
Mar 12 - The United States and the wider world is in crisis at the moment as the Coronavirus pandemic gripes the global. A number of U.S. states have taken act[...]
Mar 12
WWE Confirms This Week's SmackDown Will Air From The Performance Center
SmackDown this week has officially moved to the WWE Performance Center due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the banning of public events across the Uni[...]
Mar 12 - SmackDown this week has officially moved to the WWE Performance Center due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the banning of public events across the Uni[...]
Mar 12
Vince McMahon Reportedly Meeting With Tampa Officials About WrestleMania 36
WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon is reportedly on the ground in Tampa, Florida today to meet with city officials regarding WrestleM[...]
Mar 12 - WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon is reportedly on the ground in Tampa, Florida today to meet with city officials regarding WrestleM[...]
Mar 12
Tampa Mayor Provides Update On WrestleMania 36 Status
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor recently spoke to Fox 13 on the possibility of canceling or postponing WrestleMania 36 due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Her st[...]
Mar 12 - Tampa Mayor Jane Castor recently spoke to Fox 13 on the possibility of canceling or postponing WrestleMania 36 due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Her st[...]
Mar 12
WWE WrestleMania 36 Could Be Postponed To Summer
The status of WWE WrestleMania 36 is on a knife-edge today as the Coronavirus pandemic grips the globe. Last night in an address to the national, U.S.[...]
Mar 12 - The status of WWE WrestleMania 36 is on a knife-edge today as the Coronavirus pandemic grips the globe. Last night in an address to the national, U.S.[...]

Mar 12
AEW Forced To Reschedule Next Week’s Dynamite Due To Coronavirus Pandemic
Next week’s AEW Dynamite from Rochester, NY. at the Blue Cross Arena has been cancelled and rescheduled for July 8th, 2020. All public events in[...]
Mar 12 - Next week’s AEW Dynamite from Rochester, NY. at the Blue Cross Arena has been cancelled and rescheduled for July 8th, 2020. All public events in[...]
Mar 12
WWE Backstage Scores Lowest Viewership Since Debut
This week’s episode of WWE Backstage was watched by just 35,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is the lowest ratings the show has re[...]
Mar 12 - This week’s episode of WWE Backstage was watched by just 35,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is the lowest ratings the show has re[...]
Mar 12
The Revival Reportedly No Longer Being Paid By WWE?
As previously reported, The Revival was taken off the road and in an update, Fightful.com has revealed WWE has scaled the pay of Scott Dawson and Dash[...]
Mar 12 - As previously reported, The Revival was taken off the road and in an update, Fightful.com has revealed WWE has scaled the pay of Scott Dawson and Dash[...]
Mar 12
Ricochet Says "Bouncing Back Is My Thing!" Amid Fan Concern
Ricochet has taken to Twitter to reassure his fans that he is happy with his current position in WWE despite recent reports suggesting Vince McMahon h[...]
Mar 12 - Ricochet has taken to Twitter to reassure his fans that he is happy with his current position in WWE despite recent reports suggesting Vince McMahon h[...]
Mar 12
Rezar of The Authors of Pain Injured On Monday's WWE Raw
In an update on Rezar of The Authors of Pain, Wrestling Observer Radio is reporting that he is out of action with a torn right biceps.  He was b[...]
Mar 12 - In an update on Rezar of The Authors of Pain, Wrestling Observer Radio is reporting that he is out of action with a torn right biceps.  He was b[...]
Mar 12
"The British Bulldog" Dave Boy Smith Officially Announced For 2020 WWE Hall Of Fame
It's official! "The British Bulldog" Dave Boy Smith has been officially announced for induction into the 2020 WWE Hall Of Fame. WWE made the officia[...]
Mar 12 - It's official! "The British Bulldog" Dave Boy Smith has been officially announced for induction into the 2020 WWE Hall Of Fame. WWE made the officia[...]
Mar 12
AEW Dark Spoilers From West Valley City
AEW taped several matches for AEW Dark before and after Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite from Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah. Below are t[...]
Mar 12 - AEW taped several matches for AEW Dark before and after Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite from Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah. Below are t[...]
Mar 12
WWE Issues Statement Saying SmackDown In Detroit Is Still Scheduled
WWE has issued a statement debunking a report that SmackDown in Detroit has been cancelled. WWE statement: “WWE has not cancelled Friday Nig[...]
Mar 12 - WWE has issued a statement debunking a report that SmackDown in Detroit has been cancelled. WWE statement: “WWE has not cancelled Friday Nig[...]
Mar 11
UPDATED: WWE SmackDown To Take Place At The Performance Center Due To Coronavirus?
WWE has reportedly moved Friday's SmackDown on FOX alongside WWE 205 Live episodes from the Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit, Michigan due t[...]
Mar 11 - WWE has reportedly moved Friday's SmackDown on FOX alongside WWE 205 Live episodes from the Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit, Michigan due t[...]
Mar 11
WWE NXT Quick Results (3/11/20)
Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Keith Lee def. Cameron Grimes to retain the NXT North American Championship. Follo[...]
Mar 11 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Keith Lee def. Cameron Grimes to retain the NXT North American Championship. Follo[...]
Mar 11
AEW Dynamite Quick Results (3/11/20)
Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *It is announced that Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara will face “Hangman[...]
Mar 11 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *It is announced that Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara will face “Hangman[...]
Mar 11
AEW Dynamite: Dark Order To Reveal “The Exalted One” Next Week
On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that as part of next week’s broadcast, Dark Order will officially reveal the iden[...]
Mar 11 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that as part of next week’s broadcast, Dark Order will officially reveal the iden[...]
Mar 11
United States To Restrict All Travel From Europe Beginning Friday Due To Coronavirus, Impact On WrestleMania Attendance Highly Likely
During an address to the nation earlier this evening, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that beginning this coming Friday at midnight, all travel [...]
Mar 11 - During an address to the nation earlier this evening, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that beginning this coming Friday at midnight, all travel [...]
Mar 11
WWE NXT: Women’s Championship Number-One Contender Qualifying Match Announced For Next Week
On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that as part of next week’s broadcast, another qualifying match for the NXT Women&rsqu[...]
Mar 11 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that as part of next week’s broadcast, another qualifying match for the NXT Women&rsqu[...]

© 2006-2020 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π