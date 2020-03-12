Vince McMahon Reportedly Meeting With Tampa Officials About WrestleMania 36

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon is reportedly on the ground in Tampa, Florida today to meet with city officials regarding WrestleMania 36 week and the coronavirus pandemic.

City officials in Tampa Bay were to meet today to discuss potential changes or cancellations to sporting events and gatherings in the area, and a press conference is scheduled for 1:30pm ET. WrestleMania 36 will surely be discussed, and it's rumored that Mania will be impacted in a significant way due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Speculation is that WrestleMania could possibly be delayed until the summer, but nothing is official yet and the show is still moving forward as scheduled as of this post. @Wrestlevotes reported that Vince is among those meeting with city officials to discuss the status of WrestleMania.

Source: Vince McMahon is among those meeting with the city of Tampa Bay in person right now. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) March 12, 2020