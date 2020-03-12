WWE Event At Madison Square Garden Likely To Be Canceled

WWE is scheduled to host an event at Madison Square Garden in New York City on March 22, 2020.

However, that show looks likely to be canceled or postponed after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Thursday that the order of prohibiting gatherings of more than 500 in the State is now in force.

"We are taking new actions to reduce the density of people across the state. Starting Friday at 5pm, gatherings with 500 people or more will not be permitted in NYS. Additionally, for facilities with an occupancy of 500 or fewer, we are reducing the legal capacity by 50%."

WWE has yet to comment.