XFL Informs Players It Is Suspending Season Due To Coronavirus
Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Mar 12, 2020
The XFL will reportedly be suspending their season due to the Coronavirus pandemic. This will come as no surprise as the NBA, NHL, MLB, MLS and others have all suspended their seasons. The news was first reported by
Konnor Fulk of XFL News Hub.
The league has reportedly informed its players that it is suspending play and issued the following statement:
"Currently, the XFL will not be playing its regular-season games. However, all players will be paid their base pay and benefits for the 2020 regular season. All XFL ticket holders will be issued refunds or credit toward future games. The XFL is committed to playing a full season in 2021 and future years."
The league has played five weeks of a 10-week schedule.
