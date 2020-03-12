AEW Relocating Next Week’s Dynamite Broadcast To Jacksonville

Fans who purchased tickets for the Rochester event will be offered a refund or be able to use their ticket for the company’s July 8 show.

Braun Strowman Upset At People's Lack Of Consideration For Coronavirus

Braun Strowman tweeted the following about the coronavirus pandemic and people's lack of consideration for others while walking through the airport: “It blows my mind with what’s going [...] Mar 12 - Braun Strowman tweeted the following about the coronavirus pandemic and people's lack of consideration for others while walking through the airport: “It blows my mind with what’s going [...]

This Weekend's WWE Live Event In Ohio Canceled

WWE’s live event in Youngstown, Ohio on Sunday has been canceled. JAC Management group issued the following statement: We at the JAC Management group have heightened awareness of the growing [...] Mar 12 - WWE’s live event in Youngstown, Ohio on Sunday has been canceled. JAC Management group issued the following statement: We at the JAC Management group have heightened awareness of the growing [...]

A Statement From WrestlingNewsSource.com On The Coronavirus Pandemic

We at WrestlingNewsSource.com would like to issue a statement to our readers concerning the Coronavirus pandemic currently causing major disruption and heartache across the globe. WNS has a glo[...] Mar 12 - We at WrestlingNewsSource.com would like to issue a statement to our readers concerning the Coronavirus pandemic currently causing major disruption and heartache across the globe. WNS has a glo[...]

WWE Issues Statement On Potential Impact Of Coronavirus On Business

WWE issued the following press statement: WWE® Statement on Potential Impact of COVID-1903/12/2020 STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- WWE (NYSE: WWE) today communicated perspective regard[...] Mar 12 - WWE issued the following press statement: WWE® Statement on Potential Impact of COVID-1903/12/2020 STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- WWE (NYSE: WWE) today communicated perspective regard[...]

AEW Relocating Next Week’s Dynamite Broadcast To Jacksonville

All Elite Wrestling has confirmed that next week’s AEW Dynamite will not take place in Rochester, NY and will instead move to Jacksonville, Tennessee. The company announced the move is being do[...] Mar 12 - All Elite Wrestling has confirmed that next week’s AEW Dynamite will not take place in Rochester, NY and will instead move to Jacksonville, Tennessee. The company announced the move is being do[...]

WWE Confirm They Have Contingency Plan In Place For WrestleMania 36

WWE has for the first time confirmed that they have a WrestleMania 36 contingency plan in place should they have to cancel the event in Tampa due to the coronavirus pandemic. WWE issued a statement t[...] Mar 12 - WWE has for the first time confirmed that they have a WrestleMania 36 contingency plan in place should they have to cancel the event in Tampa due to the coronavirus pandemic. WWE issued a statement t[...]

XFL Informs Players It Is Suspending Season Due To Coronavirus

The XFL will reportedly be suspending their season due to the Coronavirus pandemic. This will come as no surprise as the NBA, NHL, MLB, MLS and others have all suspended their seasons. The news was fi[...] Mar 12 - The XFL will reportedly be suspending their season due to the Coronavirus pandemic. This will come as no surprise as the NBA, NHL, MLB, MLS and others have all suspended their seasons. The news was fi[...]

CWFH & CWFA Reported: Canceled TV Taping & Events due to COVID-19

Hollywood, CA (March 12, 2020) - California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday called for large events in the state to be postponed amid the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak while Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey decl[...] Mar 12 - Hollywood, CA (March 12, 2020) - California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday called for large events in the state to be postponed amid the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak while Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey decl[...]

WWE Event At Madison Square Garden Likely To Be Canceled

WWE is scheduled to host an event at Madison Square Garden in New York City on March 22, 2020. However, that show looks likely to be canceled or postponed after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announc[...] Mar 12 - WWE is scheduled to host an event at Madison Square Garden in New York City on March 22, 2020. However, that show looks likely to be canceled or postponed after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announc[...]

AEW 'Blood And Guts' Special Canceled At The Prudential Center

In a blow for All Elite Wrestling, the upcoming Dynamite special 'Blood and Guts' will now not take place at the Prudential Center. Today the Prudential Center announced that events for March are bei[...] Mar 12 - In a blow for All Elite Wrestling, the upcoming Dynamite special 'Blood and Guts' will now not take place at the Prudential Center. Today the Prudential Center announced that events for March are bei[...]

Convention Center For WWE WrestleMania Axxess Cancels Events Due To Coronavirus

In further bad news for WrestleMania 36 weekend, the Tampa Convention Center has canceled two upcoming events due to a positive coronavirus test, as reported by Tampa Bay Business Journal. The Tampa [...] Mar 12 - In further bad news for WrestleMania 36 weekend, the Tampa Convention Center has canceled two upcoming events due to a positive coronavirus test, as reported by Tampa Bay Business Journal. The Tampa [...]

Ring Of Honor Cancels Meet and Greet Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Ring of Honor issued the following press release on Twitter announcing that today’s fan meet-and-greet with Marty Scurll and former champion PCO is off due to concerns surrounding the Coronaviru[...] Mar 12 - Ring of Honor issued the following press release on Twitter announcing that today’s fan meet-and-greet with Marty Scurll and former champion PCO is off due to concerns surrounding the Coronaviru[...]

AEW Dynamite & WWE NXT Draw Lowest Viewership Of The Year

It seems trivial right now, but switching focus from the Coronavirus pandemic to the Wednesday Night War, this week saw AEW Dynamite top WWE NXT once again. Wednesday's Dynamite on TNT drew 766,000 v[...] Mar 12 - It seems trivial right now, but switching focus from the Coronavirus pandemic to the Wednesday Night War, this week saw AEW Dynamite top WWE NXT once again. Wednesday's Dynamite on TNT drew 766,000 v[...]

WrestleCon Issues Statement On 2020 Convention

The United States and the wider world is in crisis at the moment as the Coronavirus pandemic gripes the global. A number of U.S. states have taken action to ban public gatherings which is leading to u[...] Mar 12 - The United States and the wider world is in crisis at the moment as the Coronavirus pandemic gripes the global. A number of U.S. states have taken action to ban public gatherings which is leading to u[...]

WWE Confirms This Week's SmackDown Will Air From The Performance Center

SmackDown this week has officially moved to the WWE Performance Center due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the banning of public events across the United States. WWE issued the following statement: [...] Mar 12 - SmackDown this week has officially moved to the WWE Performance Center due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the banning of public events across the United States. WWE issued the following statement: [...]

Vince McMahon Reportedly Meeting With Tampa Officials About WrestleMania 36

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon was reportedly on the ground in Tampa, Florida on Thursday to meet with city officials regarding WrestleMania 36 week and the coronavirus pandemic. City officials[...] Mar 12 - WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon was reportedly on the ground in Tampa, Florida on Thursday to meet with city officials regarding WrestleMania 36 week and the coronavirus pandemic. City officials[...]

Tampa Mayor Provides Update On WrestleMania 36 Status

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor recently spoke to Fox 13 on the possibility of canceling or postponing WrestleMania 36 due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Her statement was brief and indicated they will not be m[...] Mar 12 - Tampa Mayor Jane Castor recently spoke to Fox 13 on the possibility of canceling or postponing WrestleMania 36 due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Her statement was brief and indicated they will not be m[...]

WWE WrestleMania 36 Could Be Postponed To Summer

The status of WWE WrestleMania 36 is on a knife-edge today as the Coronavirus pandemic grips the globe. Last night in an address to the national, U.S. President Donald Trump banned all flights from Eu[...] Mar 12 - The status of WWE WrestleMania 36 is on a knife-edge today as the Coronavirus pandemic grips the globe. Last night in an address to the national, U.S. President Donald Trump banned all flights from Eu[...]

AEW Forced To Reschedule Next Week’s Dynamite Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Next week’s AEW Dynamite from Rochester, NY. at the Blue Cross Arena has been cancelled and rescheduled for July 8th, 2020. All public events in Rochester, NY have been banned. Ticket Master is[...] Mar 12 - Next week’s AEW Dynamite from Rochester, NY. at the Blue Cross Arena has been cancelled and rescheduled for July 8th, 2020. All public events in Rochester, NY have been banned. Ticket Master is[...]

WWE Backstage Scores Lowest Viewership Since Debut

This week’s episode of WWE Backstage was watched by just 35,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is the lowest ratings the show has received since its debuted. The number is down on t[...] Mar 12 - This week’s episode of WWE Backstage was watched by just 35,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is the lowest ratings the show has received since its debuted. The number is down on t[...]

The Revival Reportedly No Longer Being Paid By WWE?

As previously reported, The Revival was taken off the road and in an update, Fightful.com has revealed WWE has scaled the pay of Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder. "Multiple sources within WWE have heard [...] Mar 12 - As previously reported, The Revival was taken off the road and in an update, Fightful.com has revealed WWE has scaled the pay of Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder. "Multiple sources within WWE have heard [...]

Ricochet Says "Bouncing Back Is My Thing!" Amid Fan Concern

Ricochet has taken to Twitter to reassure his fans that he is happy with his current position in WWE despite recent reports suggesting Vince McMahon has halted his push. He tweeted: "Okay, I just wa[...] Mar 12 - Ricochet has taken to Twitter to reassure his fans that he is happy with his current position in WWE despite recent reports suggesting Vince McMahon has halted his push. He tweeted: "Okay, I just wa[...]

Rezar of The Authors of Pain Injured On Monday's WWE Raw

In an update on Rezar of The Authors of Pain, Wrestling Observer Radio is reporting that he is out of action with a torn right biceps. He was believed to have suffered the injury on this week&r[...] Mar 12 - In an update on Rezar of The Authors of Pain, Wrestling Observer Radio is reporting that he is out of action with a torn right biceps. He was believed to have suffered the injury on this week&r[...]

"The British Bulldog" Dave Boy Smith Officially Announced For 2020 WWE Hall Of Fame

It's official! "The British Bulldog" Dave Boy Smith has been officially announced for induction into the 2020 WWE Hall Of Fame. WWE made the official announcement on today’s episode of After t[...] Mar 12 - It's official! "The British Bulldog" Dave Boy Smith has been officially announced for induction into the 2020 WWE Hall Of Fame. WWE made the official announcement on today’s episode of After t[...]