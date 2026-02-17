×
WWE Teases Major Mystery Reveal With Giant Crate On Raw

Posted By: WNS Staff on Feb 17, 2026
A bizarre scene unfolded on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw when a delivery driver wheeled out an enormous crate marked with clear instructions: Do not open until February 28, 2026. That date just so happens to be the night of the Elimination Chamber premium live event at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

The company offered no immediate explanation, leaving fans in the arena and watching at home buzzing over what could possibly be inside.

While longtime viewers can likely rule out a repeat of The Gobbledy Gooker, the size of the crate certainly suggests it is large enough to conceal a full grown Superstar. WWE has leaned into mystery reveals before, and this one appears designed to spark widespread speculation in the weeks leading up to Elimination Chamber.

Naturally, theories are already circulating. Could Chris Jericho somehow be nearing the end of his time in AEW and plotting a dramatic return? Is Bianca Belair further along in her recovery than previously indicated, setting up a surprise comeback despite her recent finger surgery?

For now, WWE is keeping the contents under wraps. With Elimination Chamber set for February 28 in Chicago, the countdown is officially on.

