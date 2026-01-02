Fans Now Decide What Trends With WNS New Interactive Voting System

We are delighted to introduce a new interactive feature designed to give readers a voice and reflect the wider conversation around each news report.
Alongside every article below, you will now see our new sentiment voting system. This allows you to rate the story from two perspectives.
This score represents your personal reaction to the report. Vote from 1 to 10 based on how strongly you feel about the news, the outcome, or the way the story affects you as a fan.
This score reflects how the wider wrestling community feels, an overall average and sentimente is generated.
Once voting is live, all results are automatically tallied. Articles that receive the highest overall engagement and strongest combined sentiment will be featured in our new Popular Articles section (look out for the flame icon), highlighting the stories that are driving the biggest reactions across the wrestling world.
Your vote helps shape what rises to the top, so make sure to have your say on each and every report.
If you need to report any feedback or issues, email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com and coder@wrestlingnewssource.com
Give it a try below...
Buffalo, New York
Jan. 2nd 2026
Arlington, Texas
Jan. 3rd 2026
New York City, New York
Jan. 5th 2026
Orlando, Florida
Jan. 6th 2026
Tulsa, Oklahoma
Jan. 7th 2026