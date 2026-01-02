×
Fans Now Decide What Trends With WNS New Interactive Voting System

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 02, 2026
We are delighted to introduce a new interactive feature designed to give readers a voice and reflect the wider conversation around each news report.

Alongside every article below, you will now see our new sentiment voting system. This allows you to rate the story from two perspectives.

You Man (You)

This score represents your personal reaction to the report. Vote from 1 to 10 based on how strongly you feel about the news, the outcome, or the way the story affects you as a fan.

IWC Man (Internet Wrestling Community)

This score reflects how the wider wrestling community feels, an overall average and sentimente is generated.

Once voting is live, all results are automatically tallied. Articles that receive the highest overall engagement and strongest combined sentiment will be featured in our new Popular Articles section (look out for the flame icon), highlighting the stories that are driving the biggest reactions across the wrestling world.

Your vote helps shape what rises to the top, so make sure to have your say on each and every report.

If you need to report any feedback or issues, email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com and coder@wrestlingnewssource.com 


Give it a try below...

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

