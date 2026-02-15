×
Jake Doyle Undergoes Surgery Following AEW Dynamite Injury

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 15, 2026
Jake Doyle’s run in AEW has hit an early setback following an injury sustained last month.

As reported, Doyle was hurt during the AEW World Tag Team Championship match on the January 28 episode of Dynamite. Teaming with Mark Davis, he challenged FTR for the titles in what quickly turned into a physical contest. During the bout, Doyle took a DDT from Cash Wheeler on the ring apron and landed awkwardly. The impact resulted in a torn bicep, cutting the match short for the rising star.

According to Fightful Select, Doyle has since undergone surgery to repair the injury. The procedure was said to be successful, though there is currently no official timetable for his return. In similar cases, recovery from bicep surgery can sideline a wrestler for roughly seven months, depending on rehabilitation and individual healing progress.

The injury is particularly unfortunate given Doyle’s recent arrival in the company. Previously known as Jake Something, he signed with AEW earlier this year and debuted on the January 7 episode of Dynamite as the newest member of the Don Callis Family. The title match against FTR marked just his second appearance in an AEW ring.

With surgery now behind him, the focus shifts to Doyle’s recovery and eventual return to action.

