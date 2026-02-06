WWE Referee Aja Smith Suffers Tragic Family Loss After House Fire

WWE referee Aja Smith is facing an unimaginable personal tragedy following a devastating house fire that claimed the lives of multiple members of her family.

Smith shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram, revealing that her grandparents, an uncle, and a cousin all passed away in the fire on Wednesday night. In an emotional post, she opened up about the scale of the loss and the difficult road ahead for her family.

“My heart aches. Last night I lost my grandma, grandpa, uncle, and cousin in a house fire. We were at the scene til the very end.. My soul is hollow right now. Please pray for my family as we navigate this unbelievable nightmare. Planning 4 funerals and rebuilding is gonna be tough. My cousin, A family of 7 with 5 kids, are now displaced with nothing to their name. Anything helps even a repost. I’ve posted the gofundme link in my bio and I’ll also add it to my story. Thank you all so much,” Smith wrote.

Smith, also known as Daphanie LaShaunn, included a link to a GoFundMe campaign aimed at covering funeral expenses and supporting displaced relatives. The fundraiser has been steadily approaching its $160,000 goal, with notable donations coming in from WWE stars including Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley, Bayley, and Liv Morgan.

The tragedy comes during an already challenging period for Smith, who has also been recovering from injuries suffered in a serious car accident. Her husband, former NXT Superstar Leon Ruff, previously shared that both were hospitalized following the crash. While the couple has since returned home, Ruff noted that Smith sustained more significant injuries. Their vehicle was totaled in the accident, and Ruff stated he was seeking additional bookings to help support them during recovery.

Our thoughts are with Aja Smith and her family during this incredibly difficult time, and we are very sorry for her loss.

