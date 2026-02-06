Nick Aldis Announces Elimination Chamber Qualifiers For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

Nick Aldis addressed fans ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown, releasing a short video message to preview what is in store.

Tonight’s broadcast comes from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, marking SmackDown’s return to the United States following last weekend’s Royal Rumble in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In the video, Aldis confirmed that the focus now shifts firmly toward the Elimination Chamber, with two triple threat qualifying matches set for tonight’s show.

“Hello everyone, it’s your friendly neighborhood SmackDown GM Nick Aldis. Coming off the heels of an unbelievable Royal Rumble in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, we are back on American soil for SmackDown from Charlotte, North Carolina and we must now turn our attention to the Elimination Chamber.”

On the women’s side, Aldis revealed that Lash Legend will face Tiffany Stratton and Chelsea Green in a triple threat qualifier.

“And I’ll be pleased to present two triple threat qualifying matchups for that event. On the women’s side, Lash Legend will take on Tiffany Stratton and Chelsea Green.”

Aldis also announced a high profile men’s triple threat, with Aleister Black set to compete against Solo Sikoa and Randy Orton for a spot inside the Elimination Chamber.

“And on the men’s side, Aleister Black will take on Solo Sikoa and Randy Orton. Looking forward to those Elimination Chamber matches, high stakes indeed.”

Beyond the qualifying bouts, Aldis confirmed several major appearances and title matches for the evening. Women’s Royal Rumble winner Liv Morgan is scheduled to be in attendance, while the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships will be defended.

“Speaking of high stakes, the winner of the women’s Royal Rumble Liv Morgan will be in the house… Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley will defend the women’s tag team titles against Giulia and Kiana James.”

The title match will see champions Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley put their belts on the line against Giulia and Kiana James.

“That’s all coming to you live 8/7 central on USA and around the world on Netflix for SmackDown.”

SmackDown airs live tonight on the USA Network in the United States, with international viewers able to stream the show on Netflix.

#WWEChamber Qualifying Matches begin, a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match AND @YaOnlyLivvOnce in the building?!?@RealNickAldis previews a WILD night ahead on #SmackDown TONIGHT in Charlotte!



📺 8 ET/7 CT on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/kH19R78viV , WWE (@WWE) February 6, 2026

WNS Discord & Vote

Ready to jump into the conversation? Come and be part of the WNS Discord community. You can also share your thoughts by rating this news report using our interactive rating system below.