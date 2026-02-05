CM Punk Could Face Major Title Defense Before WrestleMania 42

CM Punk’s path to the main event of WrestleMania 42 may include one more high profile obstacle before he reaches Las Vegas.

The reigning World Heavyweight Champion is currently lined up to defend the title against Roman Reigns on the grand stage, but creative discussions point to an additional championship defense taking place first, and it would happen on very familiar ground for the champion.

One working idea would see CM Punk putting the World Heavyweight Championship on the line inside Elimination Chamber against Finn Balor. With the premium live event set for Chicago, Punk’s hometown, the company has long viewed his involvement as a key part of the show.

The potential match would be framed as a rematch accepted on Punk’s own turf. The two previously clashed overseas, closer to Balor’s roots, and the new setting would flip that dynamic entirely.

Tension between the two has been building for weeks. Balor has not wrestled since January 19, when he came up short in a title match against Punk. The rivalry escalated further on Raw when Balor attacked Punk during his bout with AJ Styles, while also being notably absent from the Royal Rumble match.

If finalized, the bout would add a major title defense to the Elimination Chamber card on February 28, setting up a dangerous final test for Punk just weeks before his scheduled clash with Reigns at WrestleMania 42.

WNS Discord & Vote

Ready to jump into the conversation? Come and be part of the WNS Discord community. You can also share your thoughts by rating this news report using our interactive rating system below.