Ricochet Slams WWE In Series Of Blunt Social Media Posts

Ricochet sparked plenty of conversation on Wednesday after posting several blunt comments on social media reflecting on his time in WWE.

The posts came on the same day Ricochet was scheduled to defend the AEW National Championship against Jack Perry on Dynamite, with the former WWE star responding directly to fans questioning his recent remarks about his previous run.

After being criticised by one fan for a perceived lack of gratitude toward WWE, Ricochet did not hold back.

“They took my love of pro wrestling away. I’ll never forget how I felt walking into work every week. And that platform was only to make other look good at my expense. And I told them, I’d rather quit and go back to the indies and make whatever I’d make there than to come back next week.”

He followed that up by claiming his stance led to WWE changing course.

“And because of that THEN they made me IC and didn’t grant me my release.”

Ricochet also addressed comments he previously made about WWE having “tarnished” his legacy, suggesting his experience was far from unique.

“Same thing happens to Balor, Shinsuke, Apollo and many others. WWE kills legacies and love of the sport. Its what they do best.”

When questioned about the championships he won during his WWE tenure, Ricochet dismissed their importance compared to his current position.

“These titles mean nothing. My title now is way more important nowadays.”

He even weighed in on debates surrounding WWE success stories, responding to a fan discussing Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens by writing, “Id argue El Generico has a better legacy than Sami Zayn.”

Several of Ricochet’s social media posts from Wednesday circulated widely online as fans continued to react to his unfiltered assessment of his WWE career.

