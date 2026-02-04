AEW Collision Sees Massive Viewership Jump On Saturday Night

Saturday night delivered a major boost for AEW Collision, with the show averaging 492000 viewers on TNT. That figure represents a 94.5 percent increase from the previous week and marks the largest audience Collision has drawn since the September 17 episode that aired following Dynamite on a Wednesday. Looking specifically at its usual Saturday slot, this is the strongest viewership total for the program since May 29 2025.

In the key 18 to 49 demographic, Collision posted a 0.07 rating, placing it tied for 22nd on the night across cable. The demo performance was up 250 percent week to week and equals the highest number the show has achieved in that category since the October 15 Wednesday airing. It also stands as Collision’s best Saturday demo rating since August 9.

The increase comes amid another adjustment by Nielsen to the methodology used for its Big Data Plus Panel rating system. The latest changes, which went into effect on January 26, have led to higher reported viewership totals across wrestling programming.

Compared to the same week in 2025, Collision’s overall audience was up 150 percent, while its 18 to 49 rating saw a 75 percent increase year on year.

