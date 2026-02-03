Elimination Chamber Qualifiers Begin On Next Week’s WWE Raw

The road to Elimination Chamber officially kicks off on next week’s episode of WWE Raw, with several key matches already confirmed.

Ahead of Monday’s main event segment, WWE announced that Elimination Chamber qualifying matches will begin on the February 9 edition of Raw. While no names have been revealed yet, the announcement sets the tone for the next major stop on the Road to WrestleMania. In recent years, the Elimination Chamber winner has earned a championship opportunity against the titleholder not selected by the Royal Rumble winner, adding even more importance to the upcoming qualifiers.

Also confirmed for next week, Maxxine Dupri will go one on one with Nattie following their recent issues. Natalya turned on Dupri last month during her Women’s Intercontinental Championship pursuit and has since fully embraced the Nattie persona she has been using outside WWE, including appearances at Bloodsport and AAA events. The matchup marks another chapter in Dupri’s growth as a singles competitor while continuing Natalya’s character shift.

The World Tag Team Championships will also be on the line, as The Usos defend their titles against Alpha Academy. Otis and Akira Tozawa earned their opportunity by winning a three way match on last week’s Raw, setting up a major test against Jimmy and Jey.

Next week’s Raw lineup currently includes:

Elimination Chamber qualifying matches begin

World Tag Team Championship match

The Usos vs Alpha Academy

Maxxine Dupri vs Nattie

