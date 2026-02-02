Mr. Iguana Reflects On Dream WWE Royal Rumble 2026 Appearance

AAA standout Mr. Iguana has spoken about his surprise appearance in the 2026 men’s WWE Royal Rumble, calling the moment a dream come true.

In a video shared to social media following the event, Iguana reflected on how far his career has taken him and what the experience meant on a personal level, especially performing on such a massive stage so far from home.

“So far from home but so close to everyone. A great experience. The dream came true and we’re here. A year ago, I didn’t know where I’d be, and today I’m here with all these superstars on the other side of the world. I just want to thank the WWE Universe, the fans, and everyone.

A dream came true and honestly, it really moves me. It’s a wild ride that I never imagined possible. It’s happening and there’s so much more to come. Listening to the reaction and everything, that’s why we’re here, and we’ll continue here. We still need to get more green.”

Mr. Iguana’s unexpected entry stood out as one of the more talked about moments of the match, with fans reacting strongly to his presence and unique style. His comments suggest that the Royal Rumble appearance could be just the beginning of a much bigger international chapter in his career.

Mr. Iguana conmovido después de su participación histórica en Royal Rumble ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ta9rRCharT , WWE Español (@wweespanol) February 1, 2026

