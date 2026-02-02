Becky Lynch Pulls Out Of WWE Raw After Royal Rumble Fallout

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch has announced that she will not be appearing on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw.

Lynch revealed on social media that she is currently in Los Angeles for what she described as an emergency meeting with legal counsel, claiming she has been treated unfairly by the company.

The announcement comes just days after the WWE Royal Rumble, where Lynch was eliminated from the Women’s Royal Rumble match. Following the event, she voiced frustration online, stating that she should have won the match and also took issue with not being featured on the cover of WWE 2K26.

“For those wondering, I WILL NOT BE AT RAW TONIGHT! I am in Los Angeles having an EMERGENCY MEETING with some of the BIGGEST lawyers in the business! I have been treated very UNFAIRLY, and it’s time to hold some people accountable! I SHOULD BE ON THE COVER OF THE WWE2K26!!! I SHOULD BE YOUR 2026 ROYAL RUMBLE WINNER!!! I SHOULD BE CELEBRATING WITH ALL MY BECKY BELIEVERS TONIGHT!!! I WAS SCREWED!!! When my team is done, we will rename the company WWBTB!!! THIS ISN’T OVER!!!”

The angle is the latest chapter in Lynch’s ongoing storyline, with “The Man” positioning herself as a victim of management decisions and injustice. By skipping Raw, Lynch is further selling the idea that she is taking drastic action in response to her perceived mistreatment.

Lynch entered the Royal Rumble with the goal of earning a championship match at WrestleMania 42, but her elimination appears to have pushed her character to the brink. With the Women’s Intercontinental Champion absent from Raw in Philadelphia, the title scene is left unsettled for the night.

