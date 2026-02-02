Dominik Mysterio Expected To Return From Injury Very Soon

Dominik Mysterio is believed to be close to making his return from a shoulder injury, with internal expectations pointing toward an imminent comeback. There was talk earlier today that the Judgment Day member could be in Philadelphia for tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, sparking speculation that his absence from the road is nearly over.

While it was not clearly confirmed whether Mysterio would appear on camera or simply be backstage, the feeling is that he is ready to begin easing back into ongoing storylines. His return to travel is said to be happening sooner rather than later, which would mark a major step forward following his time away.

Mysterio has been sidelined for several weeks due to a shoulder injury that forced him off television and out of live events. The injury was serious enough to require extended recovery time, but his reported presence in Philadelphia suggests he has either been medically cleared or is very close to receiving that clearance.

His absence has been noticeable within The Judgment Day, with the group continuing on Raw without one of its most visible members. A return would immediately strengthen the faction and reinsert Mysterio into several unresolved angles.

Timing wise, a comeback could not come at a more active point on the calendar. With momentum building toward WrestleMania 42 following the Royal Rumble, bringing Dominik back into the mix would add fresh intrigue to both Judgment Day storylines and the wider Raw landscape.

