WWE Raw And SmackDown Officially Announced For T Mobile Arena During WrestleMania 42 Week

WWE has confirmed that both Raw and SmackDown will take place at T-Mobile Arena during WrestleMania 42 week in Las Vegas, marking two major nights of television as part of the company’s return to the city. The announcement forms part of WWE’s wider WrestleMania 42 schedule, which will once again see Las Vegas host WWE’s biggest week of the year.

T-MOBILE ARENA TO HOST WWE® RAW AND SMACKDOWN

Special Combo Tickets On Sale Friday, February 13 at 1pm ET / 10am PT

Presale Access Begins Wednesday, February 11 at 1pm ET / 10am PT

February 2, 2026 – WWE, in partnership with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), today announced its initial schedule of major events planned for WrestleMania 42 week in Las Vegas, including two events at T-Mobile Arena:

Friday, April 17: Friday Night SmackDown at T-Mobile Arena

Monday, April 20: Monday Night Raw at T-Mobile Arena

Special combo tickets will go on sale starting Friday, February 13 at 1pm ET/10am PT via AXS.com. Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive presale by visiting AXS.com starting Wednesday, February 11 at 1pm ET/10am PT. To register to be the first to hear about pre-sale opportunities, please visit: https://wwe.com/wm42-week.

In June 2025, WWE and the LVCVA announced that WrestleMania will return to the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World in April 2026 following a record-breaking WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium. WrestleMania 42 will mark the third time Las Vegas has hosted WWE’s biggest event of the year (2026, 2025 and 1993).

Fans can still purchase tickets for WrestleMania 42 by visiting Ticketmaster.com. Additionally, WrestleMania 42 Priority Pass ticket packages are now available from exclusive hospitality partner On Location, offering fans premium seating, a dedicated entrance and more. To buy now, please visit: https://onlocationexp.com/wm42.

Further, WWE World, a five-day interactive fan experience, returns to WrestleMania 42 on Thursday, April 16 through Monday, April 20 at the Las Vegas Convention Center South Hall in Las Vegas. The fan experience will feature a variety of new immersive experiences for fans. Tickets are now available at WWEWorld.com.

